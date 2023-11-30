A horde of stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Madison Keys, recently revealed their top artists and songs as part of their 2023 Spotify Wrapped.

The 2023 edition of Spotify Wrapped dropped earlier on Wednesday (November 29). For the uninitiated, Spotify Wrapped is a personalized annual recap of the artists, songs, and genres that one listened to in the past 12 months. There were many such personalities on the ATP and WTA Tours who shared their music statistics on Spotify this year.

Carlos Alcaraz turned to Spanish artists this year, spending 42,772 minutes listening to mostly Latin music on Spotify. That is close to spending a month streaming music on the app.

The World No. 2's favorite artist was Puerto Rican pop icon Bad Bunny, followed by Quevedo, Mora, India Martinez, and Feid. Quite interestingly, the 20-year-old's most streamed song was "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor. He later took to Instagram to post his Spotify Wrapped.

Former World No. 2 Casper Ruud, meanwhile, listened to the Weeknd a lot, as all of his top five songs featured the Canadian R&B singer. The Norwegian attributed the above trend to him attending the Weeknd's concert in Sweden earlier this year, writing "XO Tour Year" in his Instagram stories.

World No. 12 Madison Keys had some interesting names in her top five songs. The likes of Dua Lipa, Hozier, and Daniel Caesar rounded out the list of her top five songs. The American's most listened-to artist was Hozier, followed by Kygo, Shania Twain, Paramore, and Maren Morris.

Youngsters Amanda Anisimova and Linda Noskova had songs by Ed Sheeran in their top rotation. Tennis' wild child Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, boasted on his Instagram handle about his top five, which featured tracks by Rae Sremmurd, Stormzy, Khalid, and Tory Lanez.

World No. 13 Tommy Paul and Chilean sensation Cristian Garin also took to Instagram to show off their top artists.

Bad Bunny was Carlos Alcaraz's top artist on Spotify in 2022 as well

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is an ardent fan of Spanish and Latin music. The Spaniard seems to like Bad Bunny the most, considering how the Puerto Rican rapper has featured at the top of his Spotify Wrapped for the last two years.

In 2022, Alcaraz's top five artists were Bad Bunny, India Martinez, Melendi, Morat and Dvicio. The then-teenager's most listened-to genre was Spanish pop back then, and his most streamed song was Manuel Turizo's "La Bachata". Interestingly, Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" also made an appearance on the list of his top five songs, featuring in fourth.

For academic purposes, Alcaraz's association with Spanish music artists goes beyond the virtual space. During this year's US Open, he hung out with J Balvin — one of the best-selling Latin artists in the world at the moment.

He later took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post a picture from their meeting.

Alcaraz reached the semifinals of the Grand Slam before losing to Daniil Medvedev in four sets.