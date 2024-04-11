"Carlos Alcaraz's going to win a lot": Andy Roddick discusses Spaniard's French Open chances alongside rivals Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic

Andy Roddick recently discussed Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open chances while also taking note of the Spaniard’s two biggest rivals at the moment - Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz presently occupy the World No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spots, respectively. The trio has dominated the tour of late, each being a reigning Grand Slam champion - Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open and the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner, who has won two other titles this year – in Rotterdam and Miami, leads the live race to the year-end championships, which ultimately decides the year-end World No. 1 as well. He has won 24 matches so far in 2024, against just one loss – against Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

About the Italian’s formidable form during the hardcourt season, Andy Roddick said:

"It’s safe to say that Jannik Sinner has been the best player on Earth during the last six months," he said as per betway insider. "He’s now up to No. 2 in the world and is probably the odds-on favourite to finish the year as No. 1 given Novak Djokovic’s more inconsistent schedule."

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz haven't been as successful in 2024 so far. The Serb has won just 10 matches against three defeats. The Spaniard, who recently defended his Indian Wells title, has amassed 15 wins alongside four losses.

Roddick, however, opined that Jannik Sinner would likely be challenged during the claycourt season, which he believes is the 22-year-old’s least favored surface. Of his 13 career titles so far, the Italian has won just one on clay – at the 2022 Croatia Open.

"Having said that – and I say this cautiously – clay is going to be Sinner’s most challenging surface," he said.

"What he does naturally well, bullying off the baseline, is thwarted by clay more than anything else," he explained.

Andy Roddick thus picked defending champion Djokovic and last year’s semifinalist Alcaraz over Sinner as the top two contenders for the upcoming French Open.

"He’s not going to be one of the top two favourites heading to Roland Garros and his rivals are probably welcoming the change," he said. "I still like Novak and I love what Carlos does on clay."

The former World No. 1 also favored Carlos Alcaraz for historic success on Parisian clay.

"I think he’s going to win a lot of French Open titles. We’ll see if that starts this year or not, but I certainly like that transition for him," he said about the two-time Madrid Open champion.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic make a winning start to 2024 clay season at Monte-Carlo Masters as Carlos Alcaraz misses out

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Both Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are currently competing in their first claycourt tournament of the season – the Monte-Carlo Masters, where they are the top two seeds.

The duo is through to the quarterfinals. The Serb is chasing his 41st Masters title, and a third at the event, while Sinner is vying for his third Masters title, and a first on clay.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who contested two claycourt events earlier this year – the 2024 Argentina Open and the Rio Open, was forced to pull out of the tournament due to pronator teres injury.

The Spaniard will hope to recover in time for the Barcelona Open (April 15-21), where he is the defending champion.

