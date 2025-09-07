"Carlos Alcaraz's got to use it" - Martina Navratilova shares strongly worded advice for Spaniard ahead of US Open final vs Jannik Sinner

Martina Navratilova highlighted a key advantage Carlos Alcaraz has over Jannik Sinner going into their US Open final. The American tennis icon has urged the Spaniard to use that advantage carefully.

On Sunday, September 7, World No. 1 Sinner will attempt to defend his title against World No. 2 Alcaraz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Spaniard is yet to drop a set at the event, while Sinner has also been at his menacing best, reaching his sixth final in seven events this year.

Ahead of the final, Tennis Channel's analysts, including Martina Navratilova, sat down in their studio for a preview. While laying down advice for Alcaraz, Chanda Rubin mentioned he should use his variety and hold service games as much as possible. Seconding that, American tennis icon Martina Navratilova added (from 1:00):

"Yeah, variety. I mean, Alcaraz has much bigger variety than Sinner, but Sinner is the more consistent one. He's got to use it. As Chanda said, go for the glamorous shots, but not on your serve. Play solid service games. And then if you get the break, you get kind of cutesy, that's good, good to go there."

This will be the 15th battle on tour between Alcaraz and Sinner, and the sixth consecutive final. The Spaniard has won four out of the five played, with Sinner claiming the sole title at Wimbledon.

"Carlos Alcaraz has played the most consistent tennis so far of anybody" - Martina Navratilova ahead of Spaniard's Jannik Sinner US Open final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open - Source: Getty

During the preview segment on Tennis Channel, Lindsay Davenport reflected on Carlos Alcaraz’s playing style, noting that part of his brilliance lies in his ability to produce spectacular shot-making, though at times he can drift away from his level.

She contrasted that with Jannik Sinner, who stays mentally locked in throughout matches. She also pointed out that Alcaraz knows he can’t afford such lapses when facing the Italian.

Adding to the discussion, Martina Navratilova praised Alcaraz’s progress in this area.

"And he has not been doing it here. He’s been much more disciplined on that front. If he goes on a walkabout, it’s one or two points, it’s not two or three games. And so he hasn’t lost a set, played the most consistent tennis so far of anybody."

A blockbuster final between the ATP Top 2 is expected to play out at the US Open, with the winner laying claim to the World No. 1 spot.

