Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Australian Open, R4

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is through to the second week at the Australian Open for the first time.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old beat Juncheng Shang, with the Chinese left-hander retiring after losing two sets and going 1-0 down in the third. After playing nine sets in the first two rounds, Shang proved to be no match for Alcaraz before leaving Rod Laver Arena with his upper right thigh strapped.

Alcaraz continued his near perfect campaign in Melbourne, dropping his only set of the week in the second round against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. In a dominating performance, the Spaniard won 18 of his 21 first-serve points and didn't concede a break point to move to within four wins of the title.

On that note, here's a look at the Spaniard's next opponent, live streaming and telecast details, and schedule:

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is playing at the Australian Open. He's making only his third appearance at the first Grand Slam of the year, where he has a 6-2 record, with half of those wins coming this year.

He didn't play the event in 2023 after suffering a freak injury in training, having made his competition debut in 2021, when he reached the second round.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Alcaraz next takes on Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. The World No. 60 saved match points for a second straight match this week, dumping out last year's semifinalist Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

In the second round, the Serb had saved match points against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, winning in a fifth-set supertiebreak.

Alcaraz took his lone meeting with Kecmanovic in a third-set tiebreak in the 2022 Miami Open quarterfinal en route winning the title.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic match schedule

The Australian Open 2024 fourth-round matchup between Alcaraz and Kecmanovic will be played on Monday.

Date: January 22, 2024

Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day

Carlos Alcaraz vs Miomir Kecmanovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the Australian Open on the following channels and websites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel