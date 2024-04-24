Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Shevchenko in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday (April 26).

The last couple of years Alcaraz arrived as one of the heavy favorites to win the title in Madrid. That's not the case this time due to his injury woes. The young Spaniard already missed a chunk of the clay swing as he skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open in order to recover.

Alcaraz is now back to defend his title. He'll aim to do what no other player has done before, win three titles on the trot at the Madrid Open. Even Rafael Nadal, who holds the record for most titles here with five, could only manage to win two in a row.

Alcaraz is used to scripting history by now, so he's certainly up for the challenge to break new ground, provided he's healthy enough to give his best.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Alcaraz is currently participating in the year's fourth Masters 1000 tournament, the Madrid Open. This will be his fourth appearance at the event, which he has won twice in the past. He has a lone loss to his name at the venue, which came against Nadal in the second round on his debut in 2022.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz playing against?

Alexander Shevchenko at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open.

Alcaraz's second-round foe is World No. 59 Alexander Shevchenko. The latter earned a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech to begin his Madrid Open campaign.

Shevchenko snapped a three-match losing skid with the win and improved his yearly tally to 10-12 as well. It also marked his first win on clay this season as he previously bowed out in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II and the BMW Open.

This will be the first career meeting between Alcaraz and Shevchenko. The latter made it to the third round in Madrid last year on his debut.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko match schedule

The two will take to the court on Friday, April 26. The exact time will be known once the day's schedule is revealed.

Date: April 26, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Shevchenko streaming details

Fans can watch Alcaraz and Shevchenko go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.