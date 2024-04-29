Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2024, R4

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 30.

After pulling out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury, where he was the defending champion, Alcaraz kicked off his Madrid journey on April 26 with a convincing victory over Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in the second round, winning 6-2, 6-1.

The Spaniard defeated Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-3 in the third round, edging closer to defending his title at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament where he is the No. 2 seed.

Four more victories in the Spanish capital would mark the two-time Grand Slam champion's second title of 2024 and 14th overall.

Where is Carlos Alcaraz playing?

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing in the Madrid Open, the fourth Masters 1000 tournament of the season.

Alcaraz has competed in the Madrid three times before. In 2021, his debut journey ended in the second round at the hands of his compatriot and 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal.

The former World No. 1 made history by becoming the youngest player to win the tournament at just 19 years old in 2022 and successfully defended his title a year later.

Who is Carlos Aalcaraz playing against?

Jan-Lennard Struff pictured at the 2024 BMW Open

Carlos Alcaraz's fourth-round opponent in Madrid is World No. 24 Jan-Lennard Struff, who advanced to this stage by defeating Jaume Munar 6-1, 7-5, and Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-4.

Struff is currently in excellent form, having recently won the BMW Open by defeating World No. 13 Taylor Fritz. The German reached the championship match in Madrid last year, but Alcaraz dashed his hopes.

This upcoming match will be Alcaraz and Struff's fourth meeting on the ATP Tour, with the 20-year-old holding a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff match schedule

The duo will play their fourth-round match on Tuesday, April 30. However, the exact time of their match is currently unknown as the day's schedule has not been released yet.

Date: April 30, 2024.

Time: TBD.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff streaming details

Viewers can watch the two go toe-to-toe on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar and TVE

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.