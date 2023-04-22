Former tennis pro Mark Petchey recently praised Carlos Alcaraz, claiming that the Spaniard's routine shots are career shots for many players.

Tennis player-turned-commentator Petchey also said that the 19-year-old is one of the most "effervescent" players to have ever picked up a tennis racquet.

"@carlosalcaraz hits shots that are routine for him but career shots for most. One of the most effervescent players to have ever picked up a tennis racket @TennisChannel."

Alcaraz won the third Masters 1000 title of his career at Indian Wells in March 2023. However, things took an unwanted turn when he was unable to defend his Miami Open title the following week and thus lost his World No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic. The 19-year-old also pulled out of the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury.

However, the Spaniard returned to action at the Barcelona Open, where he is the defending champion. He made a strong impact by defeating Nuno Borges, Roberto Bautista Agut, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Dan Evans to reach the final.

Carlos Alcaraz thinks Novak Djokovic is his "main rival" in the clay season

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz spoke at a press conference after defeating countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Barcelona Open. He was asked if he considered World No. 1 Novak Djokovic to be the favorite for the rest of the clay season.

The Spaniard responded that he couldn't tell if the Serb was his biggest rival because there are other great players who thrive on clay.

"I couldn't tell you if he is the biggest rival, because in the end there are players who play very well on the ground and who are great players on the ground," he said.

The World No. 2, however, quickly added that despite suffering consecutive losses at the Monte-Carlo and Banja Luka Open, Novak Djokovic will indeed be his "main rival."

"Djokovic is Djokovic even though he lost in the round of 16 in Monte-Carlo and the quarterfinals in Banja Luka. He can reach Madrid and win it, he can get to Rome and win, so we have him there as the main rival, but obviously there are great players who are up to Nole on clay," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday (April 23) in the final to defend his title at the Barcelona Open.

