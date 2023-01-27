Carlos Alcaraz's World No. 1 reign comes to an end after 20 weeks, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas to fight for honours in Australian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz's reign as World No. 1 will end on Monday after Novak Djokovic booked a final clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open. Both Djokovic and Tsitsipas entered the tournament needing to go all the way to usurp Alcaraz.

Tsitsipas squandered two match points in the third set before seeing off Karen Khachanov in the fourth. Meanwhile, Djokovic, barring a midmatch implosion in the first set, had too much in the tank to overwhelm first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Tommy Paul in the other semifinal.

The two will now battle for the second time in a Major final, with the winner assured to overtake Alcaraz as the World No. 1. The Spanish teenager's 20-week first reign atop the rankings is level with Mats Wilander's and ahead of the likes of Daniil Medvedev (16), Andy Roddick (13), Boris Becker (12) and Marat Safin (9).

If Djokovic wins on Sunday, he will start a record-extending 374th week at No. 1, while Tsitsipas is looking to become the 29th player to ascend to the top of the ATP singles rankings.

It's pertinent to note that Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open after sustaining a freak injury in training a few days before the start of the tournament. The Spaniard became World No. 1 after winning the US Open last year.

"If either of them wins Australian Open and becomes World No. 1, it will be deserved" - Carlos Alcaraz on Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic

Djokovic (left) or Tsitsipas will replace Carlos Alcaraz (not in pic) as the World No. 1 on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz has been yearning to get back on the court since his injury layoff, using the time off to improve things, both on and off the job.

Admitting to watching the 2023 Australian Open intermittently, the 19-year-old said in a recent interview:

"I want to compete again more than ever because I have never stayed away from the court for so long. Sometimes I watch the Australian Open matches, thinking I could have been there. I used my break from tennis to realise the things I can do better, on and off the court."

As for Tsitsipas and Djokovic supplanting him as World No. 1 next week, Alcaraz said that he has no qualms about it and that it would be deserving of whoever does so:

"I have been watching Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic, but I'm not worried. If either of them wins the Australian Open and becomes World No. 1 instead of me, it will be deserved."

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to return to action next month in Buenos Aires.

