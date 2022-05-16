"Carlos Alcaraz said he grew up idolizing Federer but he reminds in temperament much more of Rafa, playing every point for what it’s worth" - Mary Carillo 

Tennis' rising superstar sensation Carlos Alcaraz has earned plaudits from many in the tennis world as the 19-year-old continues to produce incredible tennis at such a young age.

Mary Carillo, a former tennis player and now a tennis broadcaster had a lot of praise for the 19-year-old Spaniard. Speaking to the New York Post, Carillo spoke about how Alcaraz grew up idolizing Roger Federer but has the passion and tenacity of Rafael Nadal.

"[Alcaraz] said he grew up idolizing Federer but he reminds in temperament much more of Rafa, playing every point for what it’s worth. Down love-40 serving, he still thinks he should win that game. He’s that guy. He plays with the joy of an 8-year-old who wants to show you he can do 100 pushups," Carillo said.

Carillo also believes that Alcaraz has a genuine shot at winning the French Open later this month despite lacking experience of playing in the Majors.

"Why not? He lacks best-of-five experience in majors but not a helluva lot else he’s without. It would be a thrill."

"Carlos Alcaraz is the fastest player I’ve ever seen." - Mary Carillo

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2022 Madrid Open trophy

Mary Carillo also praised Carlos Alcaraz's ability to move around the court quickly, calling him the fastest player she has ever seen. Carillo marveled at not only his speed but his footwork that aided him in being as quick as he is, allowing him to move well around the corners of the court and play offensively.

"This could be recency bias because I’ve been at this a long time. I swear to God, Carlos Alcaraz is the fastest player I’ve ever seen. That’s not even hyperbole. It’s remarkable. It’s not just foot speed, it’s footwork. The way he manages the court and reacts to anything short and just gets back in onto the court. He moves so well in the corners, gets in and out of them and takes the offensive so quickly. He’s a marvel.’"

José Morgado @josemorgado Carlos Alcaraz, 19y3d, beats Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win Madrid.



He is the youngest ever player to win this tournament.



His season:

Madrid 1000 W

Miami 1000 W

Barcelona 500 W

Rio 500 W

Indian Wells 1000 SF



28-3 - most wins and best winning % in 2022. Carlos Alcaraz, 19y3d, beats Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to win Madrid. He is the youngest ever player to win this tournament. His season:Madrid 1000 WMiami 1000 WBarcelona 500 WRio 500 WIndian Wells 1000 SF28-3 - most wins and best winning % in 2022. https://t.co/Sd2Ohe0BBR

After a slow start to the claycourt season where Alcaraz lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz won back-to-back titles. He won the Barcelona Open by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final.

He then won the Madrid Open by beating Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back to reach the final, where he beat Alexander Zverev to become the youngest winner in Madrid. He skipped the Italian Open to rest and prepare for Roland Garros, where he'll be seeded sixth.

