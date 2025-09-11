Carlos Alcaraz sends lucrative golf offer to Steph Curry after US Open heroics; NBA legend responds

Carlos Alcaraz has invited Steph Curry for a game of golf. Curry disclosed the invitation while reading a letter sent to him by Alcaraz, who won the men's singles title at the 2025 US Open.Alcaraz locked horns with defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, September 7. The Spaniard produced a dominant display, staying aggressive throughout the encounter and drawing errors from his Italian opponent with his dazzling variety of shots. Ultimately, Alcaraz secured a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win to not only win the US Open title for the second time, but also to reclaim the World No. 1 spot from Sinner.Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the match along with wife Ayesha. Later, Curry appeared alongside Carlos Alcaraz and US Open women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka on the Today Show. Here, the legendary point guard was asked to read letters sent to him by US Open champions.Reading Alcaraz's letter, Curry said:&quot;&quot;Let's set up a golf round. I'll give you some strokes.&quot; from Carlos Alcaraz. That's pretty good from the US Open champ. He's got game!&quot;On multiple occasions, Alcaraz has laid bare his love for golf and how the sport helps him unwind.&quot;I just fell in love with golf&quot; - Carlos AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz during an on-court interview at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)At a press conference following his 2025 US Open quarterfinal victory against Jiri Lehecka, Carlos Alcaraz told reporters how his passion for golfing began.&quot;I started to play at the beginning of 2020. I just love playing. I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf,&quot; Alcaraz said.The Spaniard also spoke up about the peace he feels when playing golf.&quot;I started to play more and more. I saw myself improving, so it engaged me even more to the golf, and it has me. I just feel really peaceful when I go out and play some golf on the golf course,&quot; he added.Amid his title-winning campaign at the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz caught up with compatriot and golfing icon Sergio Garcia to play the sport. Garcia attended some of Alcaraz's matches at Flushing Meadows as well. On the tennis front, the Spaniard's next outing is set to come at this year's Laver Cup in San Francisco.