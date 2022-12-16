Carlos Alcaraz sets up foundation in his name to promote social welfare in Spain

World No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz has already established a foundation to promote social and solidarity actions. The young Spaniard stunned everyone with his performances in the 2022 season, including a maiden US Open title and four other titles in the first half of the season.

The 19-year-old ended the year by becoming the youngest player in ATP history to be ranked World No. 1. He has been able to amass almost $12 million in prize money thus far in his short career.

As per Spanish sports newspaper MARCA, the non-profit organization will have Alcaraz's name from El Parmar and has already completed the notarial level and will be announced to the public shortly. The foundation plans to organize multiple exhibition matches between the best players in the world, including Alcaraz and some players from the women's tour as well for charitable purposes.

Alcaraz is set to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from the 16th to the 18th of December.

"Thank you for always being there!" - Carlos Alcaraz thanks his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Carlos Alcaraz (L) talks with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero (R) during a practice session before the start of the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz congratulated his coach and former World No. 1, Juan Carlos Ferrero, on being named ATP Coach of the Year 2022. The 42-year-old has been coaching the young gun since 2019 and has guided him to the top of the sport.

The current World No. 1 mentioned that no one deserved the award more than Ferrero and thanked him for always supporting him.

“Congratulations Juanki for the Coach of the Year award! Nobody deserves it more than you. What a year! Thank you for always being there! @juankiferri,” said Carlos Alcaraz.

Juan Carlos also expressed gratitude after receiving the award and stated that his hard work had been rewarded.

"This year has been an amazing year. Gladly, all the hard work has been rewarded with results and now with this amazing prize. I’m extremely happy to win the ATP Coach of the Year award. Thank you all of you for the support," said Ferrero.

Ferrero is currently preparing Alcaraz for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open and beyond. He had earlier mentioned that Carlos Alcaraz needed to play against the best players in the world to improve his skill set and progress further in the sport.

