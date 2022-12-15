"Nobody deserves it more than you" - Carlos Alcaraz congratulates his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for winning ATP Coach of the Year Award

Carlos Alcaraz congratulated his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero for winning the ATP Coach of the Year Award for 2022.

The young Spaniard's success was largely due to his coach Ferrero, who guided him to five title wins, including his first Grand Slam (US Open), two Masters 1000s (Miami and Madrid) and two ATP 500s (Rio Open and Barcelona Open). The results also saw Alcaraz rise to become the youngest ever World No. 1.

The 19-year-old took to social media to congratulate his coach on winning the award, writing:

“Congratulations Juanki for the Coach of the Year award! Nobody deserves it more than you. What a year! Thank you for always being there! @juankiferri”

Earlier, Juan Carlos Ferrero had expressed his happiness at receiving the honor and stated his satisfaction that their efforts had been rewarded.

"This year has been an amazing year. Gladly, all the hard work has been rewarded with results and now with this amazing prize. I’m extremely happy to win the ATP Coach of the Year award. Thank you all of you for the support," said Ferrero.

"To win the Australian Open you have to win against the best" - Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Ferrero says Novak Djokovic's presence is vital for Spaniard's growth

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pictured during the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, has stated that the teenager is "happy" that Novak Djokovic will play in the Australian Open considering that it will further benefit his growth as a player. Djokovic’s three-year Australian visa ban was overturned recently, allowing him to compete in the Australian Open in January.

"Carlos and I were talking about that we’re happy to see Novak there because if you want to win the Australian Open you have to win against the best, and of course it’s good news," Ferrero said, according to Eurosport.

"I think for Carlos to improve his tennis he needs to play against one of the best in the history. Of course Rafa (Nadal) is there to play against him and Novak, we need him," he added.

The 42-year-old former World No. 1 stated that Alcaraz will improve as a player if he plays heavyweights like Djokovic at the Majors.

“In Madrid, Carlos played against Novak and he increased his level to try to win the match, so that’s what we need, to play in the Slams against him, I think it’s very important for Carlos to improve," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will start his 2023 season at the Australian Open, which will be the Spaniard's first Major tournament as the World No. 1 and his first since becoming a Grand Slam champion.

