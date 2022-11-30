"To win the Australian Open, you have to win against the best" - Juan Ferrero says Novak Djokovic's presence vital for Carlos Alcaraz's growth

Novak Djokovic's irregular 2022 season certainly aided Carlos Alcaraz's rise to the top. However, the Serb's three-year Australian visa ban has been overturned, allowing him to compete in the Australian Open in January.

Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, has insisted that the teenager is "happy" that Djokovic will play in the Melbourne Major because it will further aid his development as a player.

"Carlos and I were talking about that we’re happy to see Novak there because if you want to win the Australian Open you have to win against the best, and of course it’s good news," Ferrero told Eurosport.

"I think for Carlos to improve his tennis he needs to play against one of the best in the history. Of course Rafa (Nadal) is there to play against him and Novak, we need him."

Referencing their encounter in Madrid, Ferrero pointed out that Alcaraz needs to play against the Serb at the Majors to improve his game.

“In Madrid, Carlos played against Novak and he increased his level to try to win the match, so that’s what we need, to play in the Slams against him, I think it’s very important for Carlos to improve," The Spanish coach added.

"He was very focused to show himself that he is able to win almost everything" - Juan Ferrero on Novak Djokovic's excellent finish to 2022 season

Novak Djokovic ended the year on a high despite the early season struggles. He won 18 of his last 19 matches, capping it off by winning a record sixth ATP Finals.

In his interview with Eurosport, Juan Carlos Ferrero lauded the Serb's performances towards the end of the season, opining that he was determined to prove to himself that he could win "almost everything."

"I think after the US Open, which he couldn’t play, he was very focused to show himself that he is able to win almost everything that he played, we saw again that he’s able to do it," Ferrero stated.

It is highly unlikely that Djokovic will be barred from competing in any event next season, starting with the Australian Open. The Serb will be determined to make up for lost time and keep Next-Gen stars like Alcaraz and Holger Rune at bay for a little while longer.

