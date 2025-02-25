Carlos Alcaraz shares a glimpse of practicing golf days after heartbreak at Qatar Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared a sneak peek into his golf practice session in the latest update. Alcaraz is currently gearing up for the upcoming tennis tournaments of the season.

Alcaraz was last seen competing at the Qatar Open on February 20, where he couldn't go further than the quarterfinals. He faced a heartbreaking exit in the tournament in this round after squaring off against Jiri Lehecka, who won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Days after this loss, Alcaraz took to his Instagram story, showcasing his golf practice sessions. He shared a picture of his golf kit and the scenic view of the Lo Romero Golf Club in Spain. Expressing that playing golf recharges his battery, he added emojis in the caption:

"🔋🏌🏻‍♂️"

Alcaraz’s Instagram story

During the Australian Open campaign, the post-match interview after his first round was held by the former ATP star John Milman, who asked the Spaniard whether he had played golf with Nadal. To this, Alcaraz replied:

"I never played with him but I saw his swing. I'm not gonna say anything."

Following this, Milman asked him to rate the golf skills of Nadal and Jannik Sinner. To this, he replied:

"I have to start with my swing. It's pretty solid. But the ball is always right or left. Never in the center. Do you want me to rank based on effective swing or beautiful swing?" said Alcaraz.

He added:

"I'm sorry but I'll put myself as the first one. Second rafa. Third, Jannik."

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about how golf helps him disconnect

Tennisplayer, Alcaraz - Source: Getty

In 2024, in an interview with France's Alize Lim, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his love for golf. He revealed that the sport gave him a sense of relief and helped him disconnect from stress. Calling it helpful for his mental health, he said:

"Yeah, I try to play as much as I can, golf. You know, that's to... yeah, disconnect. I love that for me, it's really helpful that when you're not training or you're not in competition just to think, you know, the things that is not in tennis. For me it's really helpful."

In the same interview, he also spoke about playing golf with Rafael Nadal and added:

"Hopefully. We talked to play golf one day, but I can't compete against him in golf. He's so much better than me. I have to practice a lot of years for now, but yeah, that's something that helped me a lot, to turn off my mind a little bit."

Carlos Alcaraz will next be seen competing at Indian Wells, which will commence on March 2, 2025.

