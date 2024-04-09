"I can't compete against Rafael Nadal in golf, he's so much better than me" - Carlos Alcaraz reveals plans to join Spaniard for future tee-off session

Carlos Alcaraz has met Rafael Nadal multiple times on the tennis court, but how about the two Spaniards facing off on a golf course? Now, that's a sight that could materialize soon, going by the World No. 2's revelation in Monte-Carlo.

Nadal is up there with the greatest of all time, thanks to his haul of 22 Major titles. However, tennis is not the only sport the 37-year-old specializes in. He is also proficient in golf and reportedly holds a +0.3 handicap.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, was spotted practicing his swing on a golf course last week. Against that background, the 20-year-old was recently quizzed on having taken to the sport by France's Alize Lim, who is performing media duties for the Monte-Carlo Masters this week.

The 33-year-old began by asking Alcaraz whether the prospect of teeing off with Rafael Nadal had presented itself previously. The Spaniard replied in the affirmative but maintained that the 22-time Major winner had a far better aptitude for golf.

"Hopefully. We talked to play golf one day, but I can't compete against him in golf. He's so much better than me," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I have to practice a lot of years for now, but yeah, that's something that helped me a lot, to turn off my mind a little bit."

The 20-year-old added that golf gave him a sense of relief from the toils of tennis — a sport that requires an altogether different set of skills to perfect.

"Yeah, I try to play as much as I can, golf. You know, that's to... yeah, disconnect," he added. "I love that for me, it's really helpful that when you're not training or you're not in competition just to think, you know, the things that is not in tennis. For me it's really helpful."

Carlos Alcaraz was first spotted playing golf in August 2023 with Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz at BNP Paribas Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz squared off against Alexander Zverev in a friendly tee-off on the golf course last year. The Spaniard was still new to the game then. The German not only outmatched him but hilariously goaded about the victory on his Instagram stories.

"I have good news everyone," Alexander Zverev wrote on his Instagram stories last August. "We have a chance against him in golf."

Alexander Zverev's Instagram story from August 2023

Since then, the two-time Major winner has made a concerted effort at improving his golf skills. At last year's Paris Masters, he was spotted practicing his short-range putt with his racquet just before a training hit with Novak Djokovic.

