Carlos Alcaraz shares light-hearted moment with Novak Djokovic's son Stefan after beating the Serb in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz met Novak Djokovic's son Stefan shortly after defeating the Serb in the Wimbledon final.

The 20-year-old became only the third man from Spain to win the singles title at the grass-court Major by beating Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the summit clash. Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title and is assured of an extended stay at the top of the ATP rankings.

After the match, Alcaraz met Djokovic's eight-year-old son Stefan and shook hands with him in what made for a heartfelt moment.

Carlos Alcaraz's win over Novak Djokovic saw him take a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against the Serb.

"Carlos Alcaraz has proven that he is the best player in the world" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic hailed Carlos Alcaraz in his post-match press conference. The Serb claimed that the 20-year-old surprised everyone with the way he adapted to grass courts.

"Yeah, grass, I must say he surprised me. He surprised everyone how quickly he adapted to grass this year. He hasn't had too many wins on grass in the last two years that he played. Obviously him coming from clay, having the kind of style that he has," the Serb said.

"I think Queen's helped him a lot. He was close to lose that first match, opening match, in Queen's. Then he started to gain momentum, more and more wins against really good players. Wimbledon courts are slower than Aorangi courts or maybe Queen's courts. It's more suitable for I guess the baseliners like he is," he added.

Djokovic also stated that Alcaraz proved that he was the best player in the world and that he deserved to be where he was.

"I must say the slices, the kind of chipping returns, the net play, it's very impressive. I didn't expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he's proven that he's the best player in the world, no doubt. He's playing some fantastic tennis on different surfaces and he deserves to be where he is," Djokovic said.

After beating the 23-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz became only the third Spaniard to win Wimbledon, the other two being Manuel Santana and Rafael Nadal. The 20-year-old has won 47 out of 51 matches so far this season, with six titles to his name.

Besides Wimbledon, he also won two Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Madrid.

