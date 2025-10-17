  • home icon
  Carlos Alcaraz sharply silences implication that he doesn't work hard or Jannik Sinner doesn't have talent based on Messi-Ronaldo comparison

Carlos Alcaraz sharply silences implication that he doesn't work hard or Jannik Sinner doesn't have talent based on Messi-Ronaldo comparison

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:45 GMT
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; All sources - Getty

Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on the comparisons between him and Jannik Sinner to football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that it’s not as simple as him being the more talented one and Sinner being the harder worker. Alcaraz and Sinner are geared up for another finals showdown at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been the top players on the ATP Tour, occupying the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the rankings, respectively. They have contested eight of the last Grand Slam finals, sharing the titles between them. This year, Sinner was ranked No. 1 when he won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, and even at the French Open, where he lost to the Spaniard. But he came down to second after Alcaraz’s triumph at the US Open.

After their respective Asian hard-court campaigns, the rivals took to the Six Kings Slam court and advanced to the finals. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Alcaraz was asked whether he viewed himself and Sinner as the tennis equivalents of Messi and Ronaldo, one embodying pure talent and the other defined by hard work.

Silencing the interviewers lightheartedly, the 22-year-old said that it can't be pinpointed like that, as they both have talent and work hard.

"Well, probably it could be like that, but it's a great comparison, I'm just really happy that I have comparisons like that in the tennis side, but yeah, probably he's more of a hard worker and I have more talent, but it doesn't mean that he doesn't have talent or I don't have hard work, so it's between both, but I think it's a good one."
Following the Grand Slam outings, Alcaraz played at the Laver Cup and later earned the Japan Open title. On the other hand, Sinner's Asian hard-court victory came at the China Open, but he retired in the second round of the Shanghai Masters due to cramps.

Jannik Sinner made his feelings known about Carlos Alcaraz's absence from the Shanghai Masters

Sinner and Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Sinner and Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have hardly missed sharing any major Tour-level titles in recent months. The former competed at the Shanghai Masters, but following Alcaraz’s Japan Open victory, he withdrew from the event due to physical issues.

In a press conference after his win over Daniel Altmaier, Sinner lamented the absence of his biggest rival from the tournament, saying:

"It's very unfortunate that Carlos is not here also, you know. I feel like Carlos is the man who people want to see in tournaments, so it's very unfortunate he's not here."

Jannik Sinner amassed four major titles, while Carlos Alcaraz has won six in his career.

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

