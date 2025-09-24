Carlos Alcaraz shatters auction record as ball used in US Open final win vs Jannik Sinner registers $88,900 bid

Carlos Alcaraz's records are racking up off the court as well, as he soars high in the latest lot of the Sotheby's auction. The tennis ball used by the Spaniard to clinch his sixth Grand Slam title attracted a record-breaking bid in the sale that concluded on September 23, 4:18 PM ET.

Ad

Alcaraz, who had an extraordinary Grand Slam run this season, faced Jannik Sinner for the third time this year in a Major final. With the Italian eyeing a title defence in this edition of the New York Slam, accompanied by his trailblazing form at Wimbledon, he was looking to edge past Alcaraz to win the final.

However, Alcaraz completely ruined Sinner's plans as he prevailed over him 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, with a highlight-worthy serve in the third championship point, which Sinner could barely nick before it went flying into the stands. Renowned luxury art and auction house Sotheby's acquired the ball used for the final point and put it up for auction on its website.

Ad

Trending

In the last hour of the auction, the ball reportedly went from $10,000 to a whopping $88,900, making it the highest bid for a tennis ball ever (via Cllct Media). This marks a significant boost in the public's interest in tennis memorabilia and has the potential to bring about bigger investments of the same kind in the future.

Check out the listing on the Sotheby's site below:

Screenshot via the Sotheby's site for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner 2025 US Open match ball.

Prior to this, Carlos Alcaraz broke records with his rookie card, after it was sold for $237,907 in an auction earlier this year (via Sports Collectors Daily).

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz on his shock Laver Cup loss to Taylor Fritz

In the latest edition of the Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz shocked top stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, by serving them consecutive defeats in the singles matches that led Team World to their title win. Alcaraz, who boasts a 61-6 win-loss rate in the pro tour this year, admitted that it was difficult not to get a win for his team.

Ad

However, Alcaraz admitted that the lack of practice factored into the loss. During the press conference, he said:

"I think before a tournament, before the first match you have to practice. You have to play sets. You have to play points. Here, as I said, having just one court to both teams, and we are seven in the team to both teams, I barely practiced one hour per day, which for me I'm not used to do that."

The world No. 1 is currently in Tokyo to take part in the Japan Open and will face Argentina's Sebastian Baez in his first match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More