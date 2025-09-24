Carlos Alcaraz shatters auction record as ball used in US Open final win vs Jannik Sinner registers $88,900 bid

Carlos Alcaraz's records are racking up off the court as well, as he soars high in the latest lot of the Sotheby's auction. The tennis ball used by the Spaniard to clinch his sixth Grand Slam title attracted a record-breaking bid in the sale that concluded on September 23, 4:18 PM ET.
Alcaraz, who had an extraordinary Grand Slam run this season, faced Jannik Sinner for the third time this year in a Major final. With the Italian eyeing a title defence in this edition of the New York Slam, accompanied by his trailblazing form at Wimbledon, he was looking to edge past Alcaraz to win the final.
However, Alcaraz completely ruined Sinner's plans as he prevailed over him 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, with a highlight-worthy serve in the third championship point, which Sinner could barely nick before it went flying into the stands. Renowned luxury art and auction house Sotheby's acquired the ball used for the final point and put it up for auction on its website.
In the last hour of the auction, the ball reportedly went from $10,000 to a whopping $88,900, making it the highest bid for a tennis ball ever (via Cllct Media). This marks a significant boost in the public's interest in tennis memorabilia and has the potential to bring about bigger investments of the same kind in the future.
Check out the listing on the Sotheby's site below:
Prior to this, Carlos Alcaraz broke records with his rookie card, after it was sold for $237,907 in an auction earlier this year (via Sports Collectors Daily).
Carlos Alcaraz on his shock Laver Cup loss to Taylor Fritz
In the latest edition of the Laver Cup, Taylor Fritz shocked top stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, by serving them consecutive defeats in the singles matches that led Team World to their title win. Alcaraz, who boasts a 61-6 win-loss rate in the pro tour this year, admitted that it was difficult not to get a win for his team.
However, Alcaraz admitted that the lack of practice factored into the loss. During the press conference, he said:
"I think before a tournament, before the first match you have to practice. You have to play sets. You have to play points. Here, as I said, having just one court to both teams, and we are seven in the team to both teams, I barely practiced one hour per day, which for me I'm not used to do that."
The world No. 1 is currently in Tokyo to take part in the Japan Open and will face Argentina's Sebastian Baez in his first match.