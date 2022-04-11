"Carlos Alcaraz is a small Rafael Nadal - he plays strong, with a good physique" - Marcelo Rios

Marcelo Rios has praised Carlos Alcaraz's game and described the Spaniard as a "small Rafael Nadal." The former World No. 1 declared there is "no way to stop" the 18-year-old now that he has improved his game significantly.

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the 2022 Miami Open earlier this month to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. The Murcian became the first Spanish man to win the tournament in its 37-year history, with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario the only Spanish woman to triumph in Miami.

The teenage star is now the youngest Miami Open men's winner and the third youngest Masters 1000 champion after Michael Chang and Nadal. He has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 11 following his 18-2 start to the 2022 season.

The 18-year-old has revealed that 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has been his idol since his childhood. He has faced his 35-year-old countryman twice, losing at the Madrid Masters last year and in a thrilling three-set semifinal at last month's Indian Wells Masters.

In an interview with Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Rios discussed the 18-year-old's clash with his great compatriot in Indian Wells, while drawing parallels between the pair.

"I saw him play Nadal in Indian Wells," Rios said. "He should have won, but Nadal won because he was Nadal. At the beginning, I found him like when [Fernando] Gonzalez started - he hit everything and not a single thing went in. Now, he started to hit and there is no way to stop him. He is a small Nadal. He plays strong, with a good physique. Ferrero trains him. He plays very well."

Rios was the first Latin American player to reach World No. 1 in the ATP rankings, climbing to the top spot in March 1998. The Chilean won 18 ATP titles, including five Masters Series events, before retiring in 2004.

Carlos Alcaraz is in action at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz will compete for the first time since winning the Miami Open at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters this week. The Spaniard is heading into his first appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on a six-match winning streak.

The No. 8 seed will face Sebastian Korda in the second round after the American defeated Botic van de Zandschulp today. He could meet World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for the first time in the last eight in Monte-Carlo as well.

