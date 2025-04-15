Carlos Alcaraz spotted with $80 million former World No. 1 at Barcelona Open

Carlos Alcaraz was spotted with tennis royalty in Bjorn Borg at the ongoing 2025 Barcelona Open. The Spaniard is looking to build on his clay-season success after his tremendous run to the title at the Monte-Carlo Masters and was seen in good spirits with the $80 million (per CelebrityNetWorth.com) Swedish legend.

Alcaraz entered the Monte-Carlo event on the back of some subpar form after disappointing losses against Jack Draper in Indian Wells and against David Goffin in Miami. The Spaniard had no wins at the event before this edition, having lost the only match he played here. The situation did not look promising when he lost the very first set in his opening match against Francisco Cerundolo. However, he got his level back, losing just one more game in the match.

Carlos Alcaraz played a thrilling three-set match against Arthur Fils in the quarterfinal, winning after losing the first set and trailing 1-3 in the final set. The title run culminated in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory against an inspired Lorenzo Musetti in the final, winning his sixth title at the Masters 1000 level.

The World No. 2 will be in action at the Barcelona Open and will begin his campaign against American qualifier Ethan Quinn. The Spaniard was spotted with his former Laver Cup captain and tennis legend, Bjorn Borg. The two were all smiles, and the moment was shared on the ATP Tour's social media account on X.

Carlos Alcaraz is a two-time champion in Barcelona, having won the titles in 2022 and 2023, similar to Borg. The $80 million former World No. 1 won the title back in 1975 and 1977.

"I'm proud of myself for how I've dealt with everything"- Carlos Alcaraz on his Monte-Carlo victory

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

After his first title in Monte Carlo, Carlos Alcaraz opened up on his struggles to keep his momentum on the Tour in recent times. The Spaniard honestly confessed that he had been through a hard phase in life, both on court and off-court.

"Talking about myself this, I’m really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time. I think it’s been a really difficult win with a lot of difficult situations. I’m proud of myself for how I’ve dealt with everything. It’s been a really difficult one for me. Outside and on the court. Coming here and seeing the hard work pay off, I’m really happy," said Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz also stated that the fan expectations of him to excel at every event have been a difficult thing for him to cope with. The Spaniard was happy that he could give something back to his fans through his performance at Monte-Carlo.

"It’s been a long time. But I just had to be patient. I had to believe that this moment would come again. Just working hard. Probably people are not patient.. they want me to make a final in every tournament. So I’m really happy to give them the chance to watch one of my finals again," he added

The Monte Carlo title helped Alcaraz topple Alexander Zverev and get back to No. 2 on the ATP Rankings.

