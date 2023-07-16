Carlos Alcaraz stops Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, lifts maiden SW19 title

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on Center Court after a dramatic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 16.

The Spaniard, whose ability to go all the way on grass was doubted until his triumph at Queen's Club this year, bagged his maiden Wimbledon trophy as a result. At the same time, he also thwarted Djokovic's quest for a record-equalling eighth title win at SW19.

Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest ATP World No. 1 in history after his US Open conquest in 2022, also retained his position at the top of the rankings following Sunday's triumph. Additionally, he also became the second man to beat Djokovic in the final of the grass-court Major after Andy Murray in 2013.

After being pulverized by a dominant Djokovic in the opening set where Alcaraz's ever-reliable drop shots too failed him once too often, the top seed displayed commendable resilience to claw his way back. Spurred on by a vociferous Centre Court crowd, the 2022 US Open champion playing his maiden Wimbledon final took the attack to his senior opponent and left him dumbfounded.

How Carlos Alcaraz created history while up against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

In a contest that featured two men with the third-largest age gap ever in the hisory of Grand Slam finals, Carlos Alcaraz gradually found his footing before overcoming the seven-time champion much to the delight of his fans on Center Court.

Djokovic struggled to hold serve in the opening game following a few unforced errors but finally managed to come through and double the lead by breaking the player from El Palmar.

Maiden Wimbledon finalist Alcaraz found himself down 0-4 even before he had time to settle. Alcaraz made heavy weather of the simplest forehand winners as a dazed Center Court crowd rooted for the World No. 1, who appeared ill at ease on the big stage before going down meekly in an utterly one-sided first set.

A double fault from Djokovic after Alcaraz held serve at the beginning of the second set signified a new beginning for the 2022 US Champion. He veered ahead with a 2-0 lead much to the delight of the London faithful. Although he was made to scamper from one end of the court to the other after that, the Spaniard looked determined to make a match out of it in the second set.

It was the 23-time Grand Slam champion who was forced to play catch up as the second set drew to a close but he did manage to force a tie-break. The tiebreak, however, went Alcaraz's way, ending Djokovic's streak of 15 tie-break triumphs prior to it.

A marathon 26-minute game in the third set ended with Carlos Alcaraz sitting pretty, leading 4-1 before wrapping it up soon to take the lead in the final of the Championships

After an extended bathroom break, Novak Djokovic returned to break Alcaraz's serve and got the crowd behind him while holding serve to take a 4-2 lead. The set soon went in favor of the Serb as a deciding set was called for at SW19.

Ultimately, it was Carlos Alcaraz who had the last laugh in the epic topsy-turvy five-setter that had spectators on edge throughout the evening.

