Carlos Alcaraz to take a private plane to represent Team Spain in Davis Cup after winning US Open 2022

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed his presence for Team Spain in the upcoming Davis Cup group stage tie in Valencia.

It is reported that he will fly to Valencia on a private plane from New York on Monday and reach the venue on Tuesday to join his team.

The Spaniard won the 2022 US Open on Sunday to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy and become the youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

The Spanish team, consisting of Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers, along with Alcaraz, will play their matches on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday against Serbia, who are without their superstar Novak Djokovic, Canada, and Korea.

US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, has confirmed that he will not be available to represent the US national team in their Davis Cup group stage matches against the the Netherlands, Great Britain and Kazakhstan in Glasgow.

"I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that at 19 years old" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the winners trophy after defeating Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz made history in New York on Sunday by becoming the youngest-ever World No. 1 and the youngest Grand Slam winner since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

The rapid rise of the teenager has surprised many, including Alcaraz himself. In his press conference, he stated that he could not believe that he had achieved so much at such a young age.

"Well, it's crazy for me. I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that at 19 years old. So everything is came so fast. For me it's unbelievable. It's something I dream since I was a kid, since I start playing tennis. Of course, lift this trophy today is amazing for me," said Alcaraz.

While the new World No. 1 said he was enjoying the moment, he emphasized that he is "hungry for more."

"Well, right now I'm enjoying the moment," Alcaraz said. "I'm enjoying have the trophy in my hands. But, of course, I'm hungry for more. I want to be in the top for many, many weeks. Hope many years. I'm going to work hard again after this week, this amazing two weeks. I'm going to fight for have more of this."

