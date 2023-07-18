Carlos Alcaraz thanks Serena Williams after American acknowledges him winning his maiden Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his gratitude towards Serena Williams for acknowledging him winning his first-ever Wimbledon title.

On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Wimbledon final that lasted four hours and 42 minutes. The win not only secured Alcaraz's first Wimbledon title but also prevented Djokovic from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles and matching Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

Alcaraz also became only the fifth man in the Open Era to win at least two Major titles before the age of 21.

The official Wimbledon pages took to social media to announce Alcaraz clinching the 2023 Wimbledon title.

"A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion 🏆 #Wimbledon," the caption read.

Serena Williams shared Wimbledon's post on her Instagram story, acknowledging Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable achievement. In response, the Spaniard re-shared Williams' Instagram story and expressed gratitude towards the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her recognition.

"SERENA 💚 🔝 🙌🏼 ," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram story.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

"I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast, I'm really really proud of myself" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz with his Wimbledon trophy

Carlos Alcaraz expressed elation after securing his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, triumphing over Novak Djokovic. During his on-court interview, the young Spaniard exuded an overwhelming sense of joy, basking in the glory of his extraordinary achievement at such a young age.

Alcaraz described it as a dream come true and graciously expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his team, acknowledging their unwavering support and relentless efforts that propelled him to victory at Wimbledon.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It's great to win. But even if I will have lost, I could be really proud of myself. In this amazing run, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. For me, it's incredible,” he said.

“As I said this dream come true to be able to play in this stages. I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast. I'm really really proud of my myself. Really proud of the team that I have. The work we put every every day to be able to live this dream.”

When asked about how quickly he adapted his playing style to suit grasscourts, Alcaraz commented that he has developed a profound fondness for this surface.

He further stated that his triumph at Wimbledon was made achievable by the unwavering support of his team and his relentless commitment behind the scenes.

“I fall in love with grass right now. It's amazing, I didn't expect to play at this level in really short period,” Alcaraz expressed.

“I played just four tournaments on glass, I won Queens, I won here, it's a dream come true. I'm really, really happy with the work that we are doing, coming into the grass season and I think I learned really, really fast and I'm really, really proud.”

