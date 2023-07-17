ATP rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon triumph over Novak Djokovic solidifies his position at the top, Christopher Eubanks cracks the top 40

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz maintained his grip on the top spot in this week's ATP rankings. Coming into the tournament, he was in a three-way battle with Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking.

Alcaraz first defeated Medvedev in the semifinals and then survived a spirited challenge from Djokovic in the final. The 20-year old defeated the four-time defending champion in five sets to claim his second Major title and first at the All England Club.

Alcaraz now has a lead of 880 points over the Djokovic. However, the latter is not defending any points at all until the US Open, while the former is the defending champion in New York. The Serb has a good shot at dethroning his younger rival from the summit in the coming weeks.

The rest of the top 10 remains the same as it was before the start of Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul closes in on a place in the top 10 of ATP rankings

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Tommy Paul enjoyed a pretty decent grass swing, with a runner-up finish at the Eastbourne International and a third-round showing at Wimbledon. As a result, the American moved up a spot to No. 14, a new career high for him.

Christopher Eubanks' run at the All England Club, where he made it to the quarterfinals, was one of the major headlines over the last two weeks. The American jumped 12 spots to No. 31 in this week's ATP rankings, a new career peak.

Jiri Lehecka's time at Wimbledon came to an unfortunate end in the fourth round due to an injury. However, a new career high will be of some consolation to the Czech, who rose by three places to No. 33.

Other players to unlock new career highs this week are Nicholas Jarry (No. 26), Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 56), Sebastian Ofner (No. 58), Christopher O'Connell (No. 67), Alexander Muller (No. 76), Aleksandar Vukic (No. 83), Pavel Kotov (No. 89) and Facundo Diaz Acosta (No. 97).

Marin Cilic, who has been sidelined for most of the season due to an injury, dropped out of the top 100 this week. He had been a steady presence in the region since 2007. The Croat maintained his ranking while battling injuries, drop in form and even a suspension, but his streak has come to an end after 16 years.

