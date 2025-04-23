  • home icon
  • Carlos Alcaraz turns heads in sleek black suit at the premiere of his Netflix documentary ahead of Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz turns heads in sleek black suit at the premiere of his Netflix documentary ahead of Madrid Open

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Apr 23, 2025 11:18 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz attends the premier of his Netflix documentary - Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz attends the premier of his Netflix documentary - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz attended the premiere of his Netflix documentary in the Spanish capital, Madrid. The three-part series about the youngster's rise to stardom is called Carlos Alcaraz: My Way.

Alcaraz is all set to feature in the Madrid Open this week. After cruising past Alex de Minaur and Arthur Fils in Barcelona, he was eliminated by Holger Rune in the final 7-6(6), 6-2.

The Spaniard put on his best attire for the premiere of his special documentary series. He celebrated the event with the cast and crew at Torre Picasso in Madrid, Spain.

Here is a snippet of Alcaraz at the event:

Alcaraz's upcoming sports documentary, produced by Morena Films, offers an inside look at his journey so far. It features insights from legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Alcaraz said in the trailer of his latest documentary:

“I’m building my own path to become the greatest player in history – and I want to do it my way. I’d love to achieve it, it’s my dream. But one of the keys for me is to enjoy the journey.”
Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal also made a special appearance in the documentary. He shared his thoughts on achieving success in tennis and said:

“If you feel like you’re sacrificing too much, you probably won’t make it. To achieve what Novak (Djokovic), Roger, and I did, you have to feel that the sacrifices are worth it."

Nadal retired from professional tennis at the Davis Cup last year. He won the Sporting Icon Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards this week.

Carlos Alcaraz will chase his third title in the Madrid Open this year and will be the second seed at the event

Carlos Alcaraz with the winner&#039;s trophy in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz with the winner's trophy in the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will make his fifth appearance in the Madrid Open this year. He is a two-time champion at the event, winning the title in 2022 and 2023.

Alcaraz outfoxed the top three seeds in 2022, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to capture his maiden title in Madrid. He defended his title the following year by defeating Jan Lennard Struff in the final 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The Spaniard will be the second seed at the event this year and has received a first-round bye due to his ranking. He will begin his campaign against an unknown qualifier in the second round on Friday, April 25, 2025.

