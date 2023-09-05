Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, Quarterfinal

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will look to get one step closer to successfully defending his title at the US Open, as he takes on 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Spaniard raced to the fourth round of the New York Major with wins over Dominik Koepfer, Lloyd Harris and 26th seed Dan Evans. He then faced Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round and did well to win 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows for the third year on the trot.

Here, Alcaraz will face 12th seed Alexander Zverev who seems to be back at the level we've been used to see him play over the past 5-6 years. The German started the US Open with a straight-set win over Aleksandar Vukic and followed this up with four-set victories over Daniel Altmaier and 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach the fourth round.

Here, he was up against sixth seed Jannik Sinner and started strongly by taking the first set 6-4. The Italian leveled the match by taking the second set 6-2 before Zverev won the third 6-2 to restore his one-set lead.

Sinner claimed the fourth set 6-4 to force the match into a fifth set. Zverev broke early in the final set and this was decisive as he claimed the match that lasted four hours and 42 minutes. thus booking his place in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz and Zverev will lock horns for the sixth time, with the latter leading 3-2 in the head-to-head. The winner of the match will face either Daniil Medvedev or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals of the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

The US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will take place on September 6, 2023.

Timing: TBD

Date: September 6, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Alcaraz and Zverev live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch Alcaraz face Zverev live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch the quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.