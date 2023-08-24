US Open 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2023 US Open is set to kick off a two week tennis extravaganza starting from August 28 and culminating on September 10.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the top two seeds as well as the leading title contenders. The two played out a riveting contest in the final of the Western & Southern Open a few days ago. The Serb edged out his younger challenger in three tough sets to emerge victorious.

In doing so, Djokovic also avenged his Wimbledon loss to Alcaraz. The former will be gunning for his 24th Major crown here, while the latter will be eyeing a successful title defense.

Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are among the other players to look out for. A resurgent Alexander Zverev is also in the mix, while former champions Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka still give the rest of the tour a run for their money.

On the WTA side, World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek had pretty good results in the lead-up to the US Open.

Swiatek arrives in New York as one of the title favorites, along with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Coco Gauff appears to be ready to make a splash at the Majors based on her recent form. She won a couple of titles over the last few weeks, including the biggest of her career in Cincinnati.

With the sport's biggest names set to dazzle in New York, here's how one can keep up with their favorite stars and all the drama happening at the US Open:

US Open 2023: Channels and livestream details

Iga Swiatek is the defending champion in women's singles at the 2023 US Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

