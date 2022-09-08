Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2022

World No. 4 Carlos Alcaraz and 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe will step out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium Court on Friday for a cracking semifinal contest at the 2022 US Open. Both men are vying to reach their maiden final at a Grand Slam at the New York Major.

The 19-year-old completed a sublime come-from-behind win against fellow Next Gen star Jannik Sinner late on Wednesday, prevailing in what turned out to be the second longest match of the tournament.

The Spaniard saved a match point in the fourth set and came up with some big hitting to prevail 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in the titanic tussle. The win marked his second straight five-set victory of the tournament.

Alcaraz had earlier survived a thriller against former champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round — up until which point his characteristic fighting spirit had seen him eke out keenly-contested wins, albeit in straight sets.

The youngster will once again need the willingness to fight for every point as he next takes on the man who delivered what can arguably be described as the upset of the tournament by taking out Rafael Nadal in the last 16.

The home favorite, backed by a rousing Arthur Ashe crowd, battled past Nadal in four sets. He followed that up with another assured performance against Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals, defeating the Russian in straight sets.

Needless to say, he will enter Friday's contest against the Spaniard riding a huge wave of confidence.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe match schedule

The semifinal clash featuring Alcaraz and Tiafoe will be the played during the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Date: September 9, 2022 (US, Canada & UK); September 10, 2022 (Central Europe, Australia & India)

Time: TBA

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe streaming details

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 US Open semifinal between Alcaraz and Tiafoe:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

