Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 2022 Paris Masters

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out against fellow teenager Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Paris Masters on Friday.

Following an opening-round bye, Alcaraz faced Yoshihito Nishioka and defeated him in straight sets to reach the third round. He then took on Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the last eight and cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Rune commenced his challenge in Paris against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. He had one foot out the door but saved three match points en route to staging an incredible comeback win. He didn't face much of a challenge against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, winning 7-5, 6-1.

Rune's third-round foe was World No. 9 Andrey Rublev, with the young Dane scoring a 6-4, 7-5 win over him to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal. Coincidentally, he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris as well, doing so at the French Open earlier this year.

Rune is the more in-form player at the moment, having won plenty of matches over the last few weeks. Alcaraz has had an incredible season but has been slightly off since his US Open triumph. The Spaniard seems to have found his mojo once again now given his performances here so far.

Alcaraz and Rune have been touted as the future champions of the sport since they were young. While the former has already cemented his place at the top of the men's game with his results so far, the latter is quickly rising the ranks too. This is the start of a rivalry that will dominate the headlines for years to come. On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming match.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune match schedule

The quarterfinal bout between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Friday.

Date: November 4, 2022.

Time: Approx. 4 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 11 am ET and 8:30 pm IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune streaming details

Holger Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

