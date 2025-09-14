Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: John Isner & Sam Querrey explain their picks for who will complete Career Grand Slam first

Former players John Isner and Sam Querrey discussed Jannik Sinner's and Carlos Alcaraz’s chances of winning a Career Grand Slam, and who might achieve it first. Alcaraz capped his 2025 Grand Slam campaign with his second US Open title, leaving Sinner as the runner-up.

Ad

Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other 15 times at the ATP level, with the latter leading their head-to-head 10–5. While Sinner has excelled on grass courts, Alcaraz has consistently held the edge on hard courts and clay. In 2025, Sinner claimed the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, while Alcaraz secured victories at Roland Garros and the US Open. The pattern was the same in 2024, with the two splitting all four Major titles between them.

Ad

Trending

Both ace players, currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ATP rankings, are just one title away from completing a Career Grand Slam. Sinner has yet to triumph at the French Open, while Alcaraz is still chasing Australian Open glory.

On the 'Nothing Major' podcast, former player John Isner sided with the Spaniard's chances of winning the Career Grand Slam since he will have a shot at the beginning of the year.

Ad

"I think just by virtue of that being the next Major… It’s a weird one that he hasn’t done that well at that tournament. Zverev has gotten him, Djokovic has gotten him there in recent years, so he should be fine. It is a weird one that he hasn’t done it with that level that we saw at the US Open. If he brings that, no one’s beating him, as we know."

Ad

Fellow host Sam Querrey agreed with Isner's prediction and gave Carlos Alcaraz the edge since Sinner's chances on clay are tougher.

"Him winning on the hard courts feels more feasible than Jannik winning on the clay. I don’t think Jannik’s dominant on the clay. He could have won it this year, but it just feels like, you know, maybe Jannik comes up against Musetti, and then, you know, Casper, and then Alcaraz—it’s a little tougher. I’d give the slight edge to Carlos on that one.”

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz will play at the 2025 Laver Cup before heading to the Six Kings Slam in October.

Carlos Alcaraz denied that he predicted Jannik Sinner's game ahead of their match-up

Sinner and Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win en route to the Career Grand Slam also catapulted him to the top rank. His rivalry with Jannik Sinner and their exceptional strides on the court are often compared to those of the tennis legends.

Ad

After the US Open defeat, the Italian admitted that he had made predictable moves in his game. However, Alcaraz disagreed, saying that his opponent wasn’t predictable at all; the familiarity on court came simply from having played each other many times.

"I wouldn't say I read his game that he was predictable, but I know him. So it's been so many matches against him, as he said, as well, he watch a lot of my matches just to study my game. I do the same. I watch a lot of his matches, first of all because I love watching him play. I think it is unbelievable what he's doing...," he said in the press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz’s triumph at Roland Garros this year brought him level with Rafael Nadal, who also claimed his sixth Grand Slam title at the same age. Earlier, Alcaraz made headlines during a practice session when he revealed his bold new platinum blonde hair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More