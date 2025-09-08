"It was a wake-up call for Carlos Alcaraz" - Serena Williams' ex-coach details why Spaniard needed to lose Wimbledon final to Sinner for US Open glory

ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz lifted the prestigious 2025 US Open trophy after surpassing Jannik Sinner in the final. Women's icon Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, recently reflected on Alcaraz's Wimbledon Championship defeat and how that experience fueled him to his ultimate comeback to win the US Open.The 2025 US Open men's final was the 15th career matchup between Carlos Alcaraz and Italian star Jannik Sinner. It was also their third Grand Slam meet of this year, which Alcaraz clinched with a concluding set score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. In the 2025 French Open finals, Sinner was defeated by Alcaraz, but in the Wimbledon Championships, the Italian went on to beat Alcaraz.Through his Instagram post, Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, shared his thoughts on the significance of Alcaraz's Wimbledon Championship loss and how he prepared himself after that loss to win the 2025 US Open.&quot;I think this Wimbledon final was the best thing that happened to Carlos (Alcaraz). He had the feeling that Jannik (Sinner) was really overpowering him, was playing faster than him, that he had no solutions. And I think it was a wake-up call for him. And I feel that he had a very clear idea about what to do, how to do it, and he knew by heart the type of tennis Jannik plays.&quot;He continued:&quot;Carlos knew he had to improve three things. The first one was his serve, the second one was the variety of his shots, and the third one was his attitude during the match. I know it can be shocking for people. But this is the difference between top, top, top level and the other ones.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJannik Sinner's and Carlos Alcaraz's head-to-head now stands at 5-10, with the Spaniard leading.Carlos Alcaraz has clinched seven titles in the ongoing 2025 seasonCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz has clinched 23 ATP Tour singles titles, including six major titles, throughout his career. In 2025, the native of El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, won the US Open and French Open, which marked the longest final in the history of the tournament against Sinner.Other than these majors, he won the 2025 Cincinnati Open, as Sinner retired in the finals after feeling ill. Alcaraz also won the HSBC Championships after beating Jiri Lehecka and the Italian Open after beating Sinner in the finals.Furthermore, he won the Monte-Carlo Masters and also the Rotterdam Open, after defeating Alex de Minaur in the finals.