Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, SF

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are all set to renew their budding rivalry in the semifinals of the 2024 French Open on Friday, June 7. Both have looked in tremendous form so far during the clay-court Major.

Alcaraz kicked off his campaign with a commanding 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 victory over J.J. Wolf. He avoided a minor hiccup in the second round against Jesper De Jong, eventually sealing a 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 win. The Spaniard then took down 27th seed Sebastian Korda 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the third round.

Up against an in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, Alcaraz played some of his best tennis to register a comprehensive 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win. He then reigned supreme in his quarterfinal encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas, sealing a rather one-sided 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory to reach French Open semifinals for the second successive year.

Trending

Sinner, meanwhile, opened his campaign in the French capital with a resounding 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win against Christopher Eubanks. He then swept aside French veteran Richard Gasquet in the following round to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.

The Italian carried that momentum into his third-round match, sealing another comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pavel Kotov. He then took on Corentin Moutet in the fourth round and came back from a set down to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win to reach the quarterfinals.

Sinner faced tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov and produced a fine performance to win 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) and reach his maiden French Open semifinal.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played each each other eight times on tour previously,with the head-to-head split evenly at 4-4 at the moment. Alcaraz won their last encounter in Indian Wells earlier this year, but it was Sinner who won their only encounter on clay back in 2022 in the final of the Croatia Open in Umag.

Both players will look to one-up the other as they continue their quest for a maiden French Open title. As they prepare to script the next chapter in their rivalry, here are all the details of their upcoming contest:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are scheduled to lock horns in the last four on Friday. The exact time will be known upon the release of the day's schedule.

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: TBA

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open

Fans can catch live action between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and the rest of the 2024 French Open, on the following websites and channels:

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Network

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

For more details about the live stream of the French Open, click here.