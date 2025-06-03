Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025, QF

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on 12th seed Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. The Spaniard kicked off his title defense with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Guilio Zeppieri. However, he needed four sets to dispatch his next three opponents, Fabiran Marozsan, Damir Dzumhur and 13th seed Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz's win over Shelton in the previous round also featured an impressive gesture of sportsmanship. He managed to hit a volley as the racket flew out of his hand. However, he conceded the point to his opponent, admitting that the racket wasn't in his hands when he made the shot. He's through to the quarterfinals in Paris for the fourth consecutive year.

Paul fought his way into his maiden quarterfinal at the French Open. He beat Ethan Moller in four sets in the first round and then rallied from two sets down to beat Marton Fuscovics in the next round. He prevailed in five sets over 24th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round as well. He scored his first straight sets win of the tournament against 25th seed Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round.

Alcaraz leads their rivalry 4-2. He won their most recent meeting at last year's Paris Olympics in straight sets. They also crossed paths at Wimbledon a year ago and the Spaniard came out on top in four sets en route to a successful title defense.

Their matches have always been competitive and this one promises to be no different, though the surface certainly tips the scales in Alcaraz's favor. With that in mind, here's everything to know on how to watch their upcoming showdown:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul match schedule

The two will headline the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday. The start of their match could be delayed if the previous match goes the distance.

Date: June 3, 2025.

Time: Not before at 8:15 p.m. local time (CEST), 7:15 p.m. BST, 2:15 p.m. ET, and 11:45 p.m. IST.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul streaming details

Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul at the French Open 2025:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - Eurosport

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

Australia - Channel Nine, Stan Sport

India - Sony Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

