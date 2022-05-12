Carlos Alcaraz will end the year as World No. 1 because he will play more than Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic: Steve Flink

Carlos Alcaraz is being considered one of the favorites for the Roland Garros title following his triumph in Madrid last week. But American journalist and historian Steve Flink didn't have to wait for the result of the Madrid final to predict what lies ahead for the young Spaniard.

In a podcast for Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis recorded prior to the Madrid Open final, Flink stated that there was no way the 19-year-old wouldn't break into the top 5. He went as far as to say that Alcaraz would end the year as the No. 1 player in the world.

"I can't see how he doesn't finish top 5 but I feel he will end the year at No. 1," Flink said.

The author and veteran commentator, who first interviewed Chris Evert in 1973, reckoned that Alcaraz would end up at the top of the rankings because his closest rivals in Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal would not be playing as much tennis as the Spaniard over the course of the year.

"You look at what he has done already. He's got Miami in the bank. He's got Barcelona in the bank. I honestly believe that he is going to complete the year as the No. 1 player in the world because I think he is going to play more than Rafa or Novak. Novak is at a real disadvantage having missed Australia and just trying to get to the very top of his game," Flink said.

"He is closing in on it now but he missed a lot of time and that was very costly for him. Rafa, I think, is going to be selective in where he goes and where he plays. He is going to conceivably do very well right until the end of the clay court season."

Flink also pointed out that Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who is facing a ban at Wimbledon, will have problems because of his inconsistency, as will Alexander Zverev.

"The likes of Medvedev, of course, are going to have problems not being able to play Wimbledon. He is a moody guy and I don't think he can sustain winning strings of tournaments. Zverev we've seen up and down. Tsitsipas is going to be right up there but I dont know how many titles he will necessarily win - he will get to a lot of semis and finals," Flink said.

"This kid could win seven or eight tournaments this year in my view."

"This kid is like Rafa and Novak, the difference is I think, he is great on all surfaces" - Steve Flink on Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz gestures after defeating Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open

Steve Flink is of the opinion that Alcaraz, like Nadal and Djokovic, is well-prepared to meet any challenge head on. According to the author, the Spaniard is great on all surfaces.

"This kid is like Rafa and Novak. He is ready for every single match and every tournament he plays. The difference is, I think, is that he is great on all the surfaces. We don’t know yet about the grass but he certainly is almost equally good on hard court and clay."

Over the course of the podcast episode, the tennis columnist also gave his two cents on the Madrid Open semifinal between Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The 19-year-old defeated the Serb in a thrilling three-setter, a day after downing Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Flink described the semifinal as the "match of the year."

"I think he is scary good and I think and the semifinal with Djokovic to me was the match of the year. Novak wasnt a hundred percent but he was getting much closer to the top of his game and he still couldn't fend him off," Flink said.

