“Carlos Alcaraz to win all of the tournaments now"; “It’s for the best" - Fans amused by Spaniard's barber closing down his business

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Jan 30, 2025 06:35 GMT
2025 Australian Open - Day 10
Carlos Alcaraz's barber is closing down his business

Carlos Alcaraz's barber Victor closing down his business has amused tennis fans. This hilarious reactions were the result of the Spaniard's haircuts repeatedly failing to impress others.

Alcaraz recently wrapped up his run at the 2025 Australian Open in the quarterfinals. He was seeded third at the Grand Slam tournament and defeatedAlexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges, and Jack Draper before losing to ten-time Melbourne Major champion, Novak Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.

Prior to his campaign at the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz had received a buzz cut with fades from his barberVictor, which again failed to impress the fans. The barber recently took to social media and revealed that he would be closing his business down.

Victor Barber (Carlos' barber) is closing!

This turn of events amused tennis fans, who took to social media to rejoice and also share their opinions on the matter.

One fan stated that with the barber closing shop, Carlos Alcaraz may have a better chance at winning tournaments since they believed that the Spaniard's losses in were linked to his haircuts.

“Alcaraz to win all of the tournaments now lmao," a fan stated.


Another fan simply believed that Victor's closing down his business was for the "best."

“It’s for the best," a fan wrote.
“Carlos sweeping next 3 slams, atp finals, and delray beach finalist confirmed," a fan posted.
“Noooo… what if he’s closing to go on tour full time with carlos??" a fan wrote.


Here are some other fan reactions:

“Carlos about to be looking like Riley Opelka and I’m for it," a fan posted.
“I don't like to see a business go under. But oh, thank God," a fan wrote.
“We sent someone into retirement 😭 ," a fan posted.


What Carlos Alcaraz said about his buzzcut which he sported at Australian Open 2025: “I thought I needed something new"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

During a post-match on-court interview at the 2025 Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz revealed the reason for his buzzcut hairstyle. He explained that prior to arriving in Melbourne, he consulted with his barber to determine a hairstyle suitable for the hot weather in Australia, resulting in the current look

Alcaraz mentioned that he had previously sported a buzzcut a few years ago and that it is a style that he likes.

“I discussed with my barber that when I get a haircut… three days later it’s grown out. So I have to go more often. It’s a New year . I knew I was gonna be here in Australia. 40 Degrees. It’s summer here. I thought I needed something new . I already did this haircut a few years ago and I just like it. Probably this year is gonna be a new Carlitos in style,” Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open is his best result to date, a feat he has accomplished twice. The first time was in 2024, where he defeated players such as Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Sonego, Shang Juncheng, and Miomir Kecmanovic before ultimately losing to Alexander Zverev. The second time he reached the last eight was in this season.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
