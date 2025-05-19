Carlos Alcaraz wins praise from actor Jason Isaacs for being entertaining without going to 'stupid end'

Celebrated actor Jason Isaacs recently praised Carlos Alcaraz. According to Isaacs, the Spaniard understands he's not only in the business of sport, but also in one of entertaining audiences. As a result, Isaacs believes Alcaraz plays a risky yet calculated brand of tennis that yields titles and trophies for the Spaniard while leaving fans awestruck.
The 61-year-old recently featured as a guest on Tennis Channel 2's 'Second Serve'. Here, he spoke up about his appreciation for 22-year-old Alcaraz. Isaacs said:
"Alcaraz, some part of him knows he’s in entertainment as well. He enjoys entertaining."
The White Lotus and Harry Potter star added:
"He doesn’t go to the stupid end of it and risk losing matches, but he loves having fun, he loves playing the risky shot and entertaining the crowd. And that, you feel it in the arena."
Not long after Isaacs laid bare his thoughts about Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard clinched his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2025 Italian Open following his straight-set victory against reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
Alcaraz himself has been quite open in the past about his penchant for enjoying his time out on the court and entertaining crowds. For instance, ahead of the 2023 Madrid Open, the Spaniard revealed how he feels about playing in front of scores of spectators.
"I like playing in front of big crowds" - Carlos Alcaraz in 2023
In the buildup to the 2023 Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz candidly spoke his mind on performing in front of large crowds. The Spaniard stated that instead of feeling pressure, he feels motivated to play at his best in packed arenas. He also reflected on his electric, all-court style of play, which is known for a dazzling variety of shots.
"I don’t take it (playing in front of large crowds) as pressure, actually the complete opposite. For me it’s motivation. It’s a pleasure to see so many people, I like playing in front of such big crowds, and even more so in Spain. It’s a really big motivation. Our intention is to have fun on court and also to entertain. When I manage to have fun on court I play my best tennis," Alcaraz said.
"My style of game is very lively, doing different things. The smile comes from within when I’m enjoying myself. With my team, when I’m feeling frustrated, we have a little joke about something to make me smile and change my perspective on the match," he added.
Up next for the ATP No. 2 is the 2025 French Open, where he will surely be the red-hot favorite for the title based on the success he has so far had on this year's European claycourt swing. Before clinching the Italian Open title, Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters title and then finished as runner-up at the Barcelona Open.