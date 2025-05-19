Carlos Alcaraz wins praise from actor Jason Isaacs for being entertaining without going to 'stupid end'

Celebrated actor Jason Isaacs recently praised Carlos Alcaraz. According to Isaacs, the Spaniard understands he's not only in the business of sport, but also in one of entertaining audiences. As a result, Isaacs believes Alcaraz plays a risky yet calculated brand of tennis that yields titles and trophies for the Spaniard while leaving fans awestruck.

Ad

The 61-year-old recently featured as a guest on Tennis Channel 2's 'Second Serve'. Here, he spoke up about his appreciation for 22-year-old Alcaraz. Isaacs said:

"Alcaraz, some part of him knows he’s in entertainment as well. He enjoys entertaining."

The White Lotus and Harry Potter star added:

"He doesn’t go to the stupid end of it and risk losing matches, but he loves having fun, he loves playing the risky shot and entertaining the crowd. And that, you feel it in the arena."

Ad

Trending

Not long after Isaacs laid bare his thoughts about Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard clinched his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2025 Italian Open following his straight-set victory against reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz himself has been quite open in the past about his penchant for enjoying his time out on the court and entertaining crowds. For instance, ahead of the 2023 Madrid Open, the Spaniard revealed how he feels about playing in front of scores of spectators.

Ad

"I like playing in front of big crowds" - Carlos Alcaraz in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

In the buildup to the 2023 Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz candidly spoke his mind on performing in front of large crowds. The Spaniard stated that instead of feeling pressure, he feels motivated to play at his best in packed arenas. He also reflected on his electric, all-court style of play, which is known for a dazzling variety of shots.

Ad

"I don’t take it (playing in front of large crowds) as pressure, actually the complete opposite. For me it’s motivation. It’s a pleasure to see so many people, I like playing in front of such big crowds, and even more so in Spain. It’s a really big motivation. Our intention is to have fun on court and also to entertain. When I manage to have fun on court I play my best tennis," Alcaraz said.

Ad

"My style of game is very lively, doing different things. The smile comes from within when I’m enjoying myself. With my team, when I’m feeling frustrated, we have a little joke about something to make me smile and change my perspective on the match," he added.

Up next for the ATP No. 2 is the 2025 French Open, where he will surely be the red-hot favorite for the title based on the success he has so far had on this year's European claycourt swing. Before clinching the Italian Open title, Alcaraz won the Monte-Carlo Masters title and then finished as runner-up at the Barcelona Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More