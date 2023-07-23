Carlos Alcaraz runs into supermodel Naomi Campbell during time in Nice for Hopman Cup

Carlos Alcaraz was recently seen interacting with English supermodel Naomi Campbell in Nice, France, during his Hopman Cup campaign.

Campbell is a British celebrity supermodel and businesswoman. She was the first black model to appear on the covers of British Vogue, Vogue France and Time.

Alcaraz was spotted with the supermodel during a night out at NESPO restaurant in Nice. The Spaniard donned a simple look wearing a white T-shirt and shorts while Campbell was dressed in black. The Daily Mail Online tweeted about their meeting on Saturday, July 22.

Alcaraz returned to court for the first time after his Wimbledon triumph with a hard-fought victory over Belgium's David Goffin at the Hopman Cup on Friday, July 21. The two-time grand slam winner came back after losing the first set and eventually won the match 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.

"It wasn't easy, it was a tough match but I'm really happy to come back to clay court. It's a good surface for me and I really enjoyed playing tennis here. I felt the energy and the love from the people," Alcaraz said.

The 20-year-old also played a mixed doubles match for the first time in his career at the tournament. Representing Spain, Alcaraz teamed up with compatriot Rebeka Masarova to play against Goffin and Elise Mertens. The Spaniards were, however, comprehensively beaten 3-6, 1-6 by the Belgian pair.

Spain crashes out of Hopman Cup despite Carlos Alcaraz's win

Spain bowed out of the ongoing Hopman Cup after losing 1-2 to Croatia on Saturday. Spain's bid to reach the final began on a positive note after Carlos Alcaraz defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-7(6-8), 10-5 in his singles encounter.

Masarova, however, handed an easy 2-6, 1-6 victory to Donna Vekic, leveling the scores 1-1. Spain failed to qualify for the decider clash after Alcaraz and Masarova fell to Coric and Vekic in the mixed-doubles match. Croatia will now play Switzerland in the summit clash on Sunday, July 23.

The Hopman Cup returned to tennis after a gap of four years. A total of six countries -- Denmark, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, and Croatia -- participated in this year's tournament.

Switzerland won the competition's last edition held in 2019. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic defeated Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev of Germany 2-1 to secure their country's fourth title.