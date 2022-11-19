Carlos Sainz names Rafael Nadal as one of his role models, explains reasons for looking up to his compatriot

Formula One driver Carlos Sainz recently revealed that Rafael Nadal is one of his role models, explaining that he looks up to the Mallorcan because of the latter's humility and "desire to win."

In a recent interview with Corriere Della Sera, Ferrari's Sainz explained that he likes to have his own identity even though he looks up to Nadal, fellow Spaniard F1 champion Fernando Alonso, and his father Carlos Sainz Sr. who was a two-time World Rally champion with Toyota.

“[Like] nobody. I'm Carlos Sainz. But I have role models: Rafa Nadal, Alonso for grit. My dad, of course," Sainz said.

When asked to explain his decision to pick Nadal, Sainz explained how the 22-time Grand Slam champion is an exemplary figure both on and off the court.

“[He's an] example on and off the field. For his desire to win, for the respect of the opponents," Sainz added.

Carlos Sainz considers Rafael Nadal the "best" player in tennis history

Rafael Nadal with his 2022 French Open title

Rafael Nadal created history this year by clinching his 21st and 22nd Major at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, respectively. He was congratulated for his title win at both events by numerous sportspeople and celebrities around the world — including Carlos Sainz.

Sainz, who has been a long-time fan of Nadal's, took to Twitter to congratulate the Mallorcan after the latter won the French Open this year. In his post, the F1 driver called his countryman the "best in history."

“Congratulations @RafaelNadal !! The best tennis player in history!!” the 27-year-old tweeted after Rafael Nadal won the French Open.

The 14-time French Open champion reciprocated the gesture in an Instagram story after Sainz triumphed at the British Grand Prix in July, congratulating the latter for the win.

“Congratulations for your first big victory," he had then written.

Like his compatriot, Sainz also likes to spend his spare time playing golf and padel, as he revealed in his interview with Corriere Della Sera.

"Going home, in Italy, lying on the couch and watching repeat TV series. And then golf, padel, dinners with friends and girlfriend," said Sainz when asked what he would do once the F1 season is over after the Abu Dhabi GP.

In 2021, the tennis legend admitted the possibility of taking to golf and padel when asked about his post-retirement plans. He pointed out that padel is a fun sport as it is easier to play than tennis.

“I don’t know what the future will be like. I will continue with my tennis career. I like sport in general. I play golf. I think I’ll grab a padel racket, why not? I am sure that in the future I will have more time to enjoy other sports," the Mallorcan had said.

“Padel is growing and I think it will be fun because it’s easier to play," he added.

