Caroline Wozniacki was left baffled by her husband David Lee's unconventional way of eating a bagel, prompting her to jokingly question if it was a "serial killer move."

Wozniacki and Lee announced their engagement in November 2017. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at a luxury Italian resort in June 2019. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Olivia, in June 2021 and their son, James, in October 2022.

Caroline Wozniacki recently took to social media and offered a peek into her husband's unsual method of eating a bagel. The former World No. 1 couldn't hide her incredulity over Lee opting to eat a plain bagel, without any butter.

"Are you seriously eating a bagel without butter?" she asked.

"I mean it’s a salt bagel so it already has flavor but yeah," he replied.

The Dane continued to express her astonishment over his meal.

"There’s legit no butter on there," she said.

"It’s a dry bagel. What do want from me?" Lee responded.

The 33-year-old even resorted to hilariously describing him as a "serial killer."

"You’re a serial killer," she joked.

Furthermore, Wozniacki conducted a poll among her followers, playfully questioning whether her husband's way of eating bagels was a "serial killer move."

"Is it a serial killer move to eat bagels without butter?" she posted on her Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki to kick off 2024 season by competing in ASB Classic in Auckland

Following her retirement from professional tennis at the 2020 Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki made a return to the tour in August this year. The former World No. 1 showcased her enduring talents during the North American swing, particularly excelling during her run to the fourth round of the US Open.

The 33-year-old recently confirmed her participation in the ASB Classic, scheduled for January 1 to 13, 2024, describing it as the ideal preparation for the Australian Open.

"I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing in Auckland. It’s going to be my children’s first time there. It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open," she said on Instagram.

"I love the fans in Auckland. I always have had an amazing time there. I thought it was going to be my best preparation and also the best place for my family to come and start the new season," she added.

Wozniacki won her maiden and, to date, only Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, defeating Simona Halep 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4 in the final to become the first Dane to win a Major singles title.