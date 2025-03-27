Caroline Wozniacki captures husband David Lee and children Olivia & James' Aspen adventures in adorable photodump ft. $40M-worth singer

Caroline Wozniacki shared some heartwarming pictures of her husband David Lee and their children, Olivia and James from their recent family vacation in Aspen . In addition to these adorable photos, the Dane also posted a video of English singer and songwriter Seal singing.

Wozniacki began dating retired basketball star David Lee in 2016 and they got engaged a year later, in 2017 on a private dinner cruise in Bora Bora. The Dane and Lee got married in June 2019 in Italy. The couple share two children together - their daughter, Olivia Lee Wozniacki was born on June 11, 2021 and their son, James Wozniacki Lee was born on October 24, 2022.

Recently, Caroline Wozniacki took to social media to share a delightful series of pictures and videos from their vacation in Aspen, Colorado . Among these, she shared a video of Olivia skiing and even captured a special moment of Seal, who has a net worth of $40 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) singing.

In the caption of her post, the former World No.1 humorously mentioned how Olivia was attempting to emulate the American alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn.

"Great family vacation in Aspen! Highlight was skiing with Olivia, she is striving to be the next @lindseyvonn , only wanting to go faster and straight down the mountain 😂 ," Wozniacki captioned her Instagram post.

On the tennis side of things, Caroline Wozniacki last competed at the 2024 US Open, where she triumphed over Nao Hibino, Renata Zarazua and Jessika Ponchet in the first three rounds, before being eliminated by 22nd seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

Caroline Wozniacki: "My family is the most important thing to me"

Caroline Wozniacki pictured speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

During a press conference at the 2024 US Open, Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her life as a mother . She said that she tries to give her full to her children Olivia and James while also trying to be the best tennis player she can be.

“Having kids is a big difference . Obviously, you know, my kids are there every single day, and I really appreciate it . It's the best job in the world, and I love it . I try to make sure that I am still there as 100% present mom while I'm also trying to balance being the best tennis player that I possibly can be," Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki expressed that her family holds the utmost importance in her life and she stated that she tries to maintain a balance between her personal life and professional tennis career

“Obviously my family is the most important thing to me, but at the same time, I love winning . I need to take time out for me and be able to recover and play and practice as much as I can and try not to feel guilty of taking a few hours away from the kids. I think that sometimes that mom guilt comes out, but I try and manage it as well as I can," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki clinched her first and only Grand Slam title to date at the 2018 Australian Open by triumphing over Simona Halep in the final

