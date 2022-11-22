Caroline Wozniacki cheers for her national team as Denmark begin 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

The Denmark national football team found one of its most loyal supporters, Caroline Wozniacki, rooting hard as it began its 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The retired tennis star, who is known for her passion for the beautiful game, took to social media to announce that she was following every move of her national team. Putting up a clip of the Denmark vs Tunisia game that took place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on her Instagram story, the former World No. 1 wrote:

"Let's go Danmark!!!"

A screenshot of Wozniacki's Instagram story

The two teams fought hard but had to settle for a goalless draw.

While the Dane finished her illustrious career with 30 career titles, including the 2018 Australian Open, she has been a lifelong supporter of Liverpool and the Danish national football team.

In fact, the 32-year-old confessed to having experienced a "rollercoaster of emotions" as Denmark bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on penalties against Croatia. Wozniacki was busy preparing for the Wimbledon Championships at the time but that couldn't stop her from staying up and cheering loudly for her team as Denmark exited the competition in the Round of 16.

“I lost my voice a little bit last night from the screaming, the ups and the downs, the excitement and it was definitely a tough loss but they did their best,” Wozniacki was quoted as saying by AFP.

Caroline Wozniacki received special message from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

Caroline Wozniacki retired from the sport in 2020.

Caroline Wozniacki also had one of her greatest moments as a longtime Liverpool supporter when club legend Steven Gerrard sent her a special video message following her retirement from tennis in 2020.

In the video, Gerrard can be heard saying:

"Hello Caroline. Hope you're well and good. I hope you're enjoying retiring and getting some rest. I just wanna say congratulations for an incredible career. You've gave us so many highs over the years. I've really enjoyed watching you. So major congratulations to ya. And I wish you all the best for the future."

The proud Liverpool fan shared the video with the following caption:

"As a Life long @LFC supporter, I can’t tell you how much pride this video gives me!!! Thank you so much #stevengerrard !!! And as always, go reds!!!! #YNWA"

For the 32-year-old, life has since moved on and has now given her a new role as the mother of two adorable kids. The two-time US Open runner-up, who is married to former NBA basketball player David Lee, has a one-year-old daughter Olivia and a son, James, born in October this year.

However, her support and love for Liverpool remain all the same. She recently shared a photo of watching the Reds play a Premier League game alongside her newborn son.

It remains to be seen if any of the Danish star's children go on to inherit her fondness for football.

