Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a throwback picture of herself during the 2014 New York City Marathon.

Wozniacki decided to take on the challenge of running 26.2 miles just a week after finishing her 2014 tennis season. She had no prior experience in long-distance running, but had set a goal of finishing in under four hours. The Dane had announced her intention to run the race after golfer Rory McIlroy broke off their engagement earlier in the spring.

The former World No. 1 completed the New York City Marathon in an impressive time of 3 hours, 26 minutes, and 33 seconds, averaging just under eight minutes per mile. She was greeted at the finish line by her good friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams, who gave her the medal and a hug.

Wozniacki reshared a picture from the 2014 marathon posted by a follower on her Instagram on Sunday, November 5.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Wozniacki’s marathon run was not just a personal achievement, but also a philanthropic endeavor. The 24-year-old’s motive behind running in the New York marathon was to support a charity named Team for Kids, which provides funds for local and national fitness programs for children.

At the end of the run, Caroline Wozniacki managed to raise over $81,000 for the organization, thanks to generous donations from her supporters, including fellow tennis players Williams and Andy Murray.

A look into Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback journey in 2023

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki stunned the tennis world with her remarkable comeback performance at the 2023 US Open, reaching the fourth round after a three-and-a-half-year absence from the sport.

Wozniacki, who initially retired in 2020, and has since had two children, played her first tournament in Montreal, Canada, where she won her opening match against Kimberly Birrell in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, before losing to ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, 6-2, 7-5.

The 33-year-old then moved on to the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she lost in the first round to Varvara Gracheva in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

But it was at the US Open where Wozniacki truly shone. She started her campaign with a convincing straight-set win over Tatiana Prozorova in the first round, setting up a clash with 11th seed Petra Kvitova in the second round. Wozniacki then showed her fighting spirit and resilience as she edged past the two-time Wimbledon champion in a tight two-setter, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

In the third round, Wozniacki faced Jennifer Brady, who was also making a comeback after being sidelined for two years through injury. The Dane recovered from a set down to win, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Wozniacki’s fairy tale run came to an end in the fourth round, where she met home favorite and eventual champion Coco Gauff. The American, who had won titles in Washington and Cincinnati prior to the US Open, proved too strong for Wozniacki, who lost in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6.

Caroline Wozniacki recently announced that she will begin her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland.