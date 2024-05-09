Caroline Wozniacki gushes over Michael Phelps' "beautiful" baby son as swimming legend's wife Nicole Johnson plans infant's Paris Olympics outfit

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole shared an image of their fourth child, with Caroline Wozniacki sharing a heartfelt message for the newest addition to Phelps' family. The swimming legend and his wife have four sons, namely, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick and Nico.

The latest addition to their family came in January 2024 when Phelps announced the birth of his son, Nico. Wozniacki congratulated the swimmer on his Instagram post.

Recently, Nicole Phelps uploaded an image of Nico on Instagram and contemplated what she would make him wear if they traveled to Paris for the upcoming Olympics. She captioned the image:

"If Nico gets the chance to head to Paris this summer should he wear Red, White n Blue everyday!? Or maybe we need some Gold in there too!?"

Caroline Wozniacki's comment on Michael Phelps' son's picture.

Caroline Wozniacki took the opportunity to share a heartfelt comment for Phelps' son. The former World No. 1 WTA star wrote:

"He is beautiful!!"

Caroline Wozniacki wishes to play in the Paris Olympics 2024

Caroline Wozniacki at the Mutua Madrid Open

Caroline Wozniacki had previously announced her retirement from tennis in 2020 after that year's Australian Open.

However, three years later, after having two kids, the Dane decided to make a return to tennis, with the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal being her comeback tournament. In an interview with Vogue in June 2023, Wozniacki spoke about her return plans and claimed that the Paris Olympics was in her plans.

"I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," Wozniacki said.

The Paris Olympics would be Wozniacki's fourth appearance at the prestigious event, having previously competed in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The Dane's best Olympic performance so far is reaching the quarterfinals at the 2012 London Games, where she was thrashed 6-0, 6-3 by eventual gold medalist Serena Williams.

This season, Wozniacki has won seven out of 14 matches so far, notably reaching the quarterfinals in Indian Wells. Her most recent appearance on court came at the Madrid Open, where she lost 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 to Sara Errani in the first round after receiving a wildcard to the main draw of the WTA 1000 event.