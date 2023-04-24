Caroline Wozniacki, accompanied by her husband David Lee, Michelle Wie, and Jimmy Fallon, indulged in a morning golf session at the 8AM golf course.

In 2020, the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake forged a partnership with 8AM Golf. The collaboration soon attracted the attention of several high-profile personalities, including Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Wie, and Travis Kelce.

Every year, Timberlake hosts the highly anticipated 8AM Invitational, which attracts numerous high-profile celebrities and sports personalities. This year's event was no different, with notable participants such as Caroline Wozniacki, David Lee, and Michael Phelps participating.

8AM Golf took to social media to share a video of Fallon, Wozniacki, and Lee dancing on the golf course. The Danish tennis star shared the same on her Instagram.

"A great experience" - Caroline Wozniacki about her post-retirement life

Caroline Wozniacki shared her insights on transitioning to life after retiring from professional tennis. She expressed that commentating and participating in broadcasts has been a fantastic experience for her.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from the sport after her exit from the 2020 Australian Open. Her final match was a grueling battle against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the third round of the tournament. Despite her valiant efforts, Jabeur emerged victorious 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

In a discussion with Bang & Olufsen, the former World No. 1, provided insights into her life after retirement and her new home in Miami.

"After officially retiring from professional tennis after almost two decades, I’ve transitioned into a career commentating and hosting broadcasts of matches such as the Grand Slam, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open, and local events here in Miami," she said.

Wozniacki added that since retirement, she has been able to spend quality time with her family while keeping her passion for tennis alive.

"It has been a great experience so far, letting me keep up with my passion for the sport, while giving me more time with my growing family," Wozniacki added.

Wozniacki also shared the inspiration behind her Miami home design. The 32-year-old revealed that she and her husband were both committed to blending the esthetics of Miami and Scandinavia.

"The design aesthetics between Miami and Scandinavia are quite different, but David and I were determined to find a way to fuse the two styles in our new home. The gorgeous Bang & Olufsen products seen around the home were just one of the ways we brought my Danish heritage into the space in an artful and practical way," she said.

