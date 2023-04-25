Caroline Wozniacki recently made a lighthearted comment about the safety of her marriage to David Lee. She did so following her participation in a golf match at the 8AM golf course alongside her husband.

Wozniacki and Lee were among the participants at the highly anticipated 8AM Invitational, an event which draws in a multitude of renowned celebrities and sports figures.

In 2020, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake established a partnership with 8AM Golf. The collaboration quickly garnered the attention of numerous high-profile personalities, including Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Wie, and Travis Kelce.

On Monday, April 24, Wozniacki took to social media to share a series of pictures from the event. She also expressed her gratitude towards Timberlake and the organizers for hosting such a splendid event.

"Teamed up with @Dlee042 at the golf event! (marriage is safe 😜) … we lost in golf, won in the casino and made new friendships! thanks to @8amgolf @justintimberlake and @wynnlasvegas for bringing such a great group of people together for a memorable weekend! See you next year!" Woznicki tweeted.

A look at Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee's love story

Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee met through a common friend in 2015 at a dinner party. After two years of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged while on a romantic getaway in Bora Bora in November 2017.

Caroline took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. on Instagram.

"Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate," Wozniacki captioned the post.

David Lee retired from basketball in 2017 while the Danish tennis star continued to compete on tour. Caroline Wozniacki's perseverance paid off when she secured her first and only Grand Slam title in 2018 at the Australian Open. She defeated Simona Halep 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling final.

The former World No. 1's impressive record includes 55 final appearances on the WTA tour. Thirty of those resulted in titles, a majority of which came on hardcourts.

In June 2019, Lee and Wozniacki tied the knot at Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany, Italy. The ceremony was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of Wozniacki's fellow tennis players Angelique Kerber and Agnieszka Radwanska, as well as NFL player Jesse Palmer.

Tennis legend Serena Williams, a close friend of the Dane, served as one of the bridesmaids.

In June 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olivia. The pair also have a son, James, who was born in October last year.

