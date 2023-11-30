Caroline Wozniacki meets up with Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sakkari, and Tommy Paul during Mexico exhibition

Caroline Wozniacki, Carlos Alcaraz, Maria Sakkari, and Tommy Paul recently headlined the Tennis Fest GNP exhibition tournament in Mexico.

The event was held at the Plaza de Toros Mexico in Mexico City on November 29 and featured enthralling matches between Alcaraz and Paul, and Wozniacki and Sakkari. The contests were followed by a performance by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, who entertained the crowd with his famous tracks Por Fin Te Encontré and Vagabundo.

Caroline Wozniacki shared images of the exhibition event. The carousel post on Instagram featured all four players posing together with sombrero hats and mementos. Wozniacki also posted a picture with her husband, David Lee, in front of the stands. The Dane thanked the fans for showing up and making the event a success.

"¡Viva México! Amazing night playing in front of such enthusiastic fans in the heart of Mexico! Thanks so much for having us!! @tennisfestmx," Wozniacki wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Alcaraz enthusiastically reacted to the post and commented,

"So much fun last night!"

Screengrab from Instagram

As for the action on the court, Alcaraz defeated Paul 7-6 (3), 6-3 in one hour and 14 minutes, and Sakkari beat Wozniacki 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles contest.

"I dream of being one of the best in history:" Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his ambitions and expectations after his exhibition match with Tommy Paul in Mexico City. The World No. 2 expressed his wish to become one of the most successful players in tennis history and has an eye on achieving something "big".

"I dream of being one of the best in history. It's a big dream, but in this life, you have to be something big,” he told the Mexican press [translated from Spanish via Madrid Actual].

At 20 years old, Alcaraz is already a two-time Grand Slam champion. He currently holds the record for the youngest-ever player to ascend to the World No. 1 spot, a milestone he achieved when he was 19. Despite all these successes, Alcaraz insists that he has not changed and is keeping himself humble.

Alcaraz has often been compared to the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic and seen as an heir apparent to the 'Big 3.' However, he is trying to put these comparisons aside and focus on his progress.

“I am the same boy as always, no matter how famous I am, I am not going to change the person I am. All the expectations and comparisons with Federer, Rafa and Djokovic we try to put aside, to focus on my path," the two-time Grand Slam champion said," he added.