Caroline Wozniacki melts watching daughter Olivia & sons James & Max peacefully sleep while traveling after Italy vacation

The veteran tennis player Caroline Wozniacki shared heartwarming pictures of her children sleeping while traveling after a family vacation in Italy. The former World No. 1 is on a hiatus after giving birth to her third child in July this year.

Ad

Wozniacki has been married to former basketball player David Lee since November 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, in June 2021. A year later, she gave birth to her son, James, and announced the birth of her third child, Max, in July this year.

The 35-year-old was last seen on the court at the 2024 US Open, where she reached the fourth round. However, Wozniacki has kept her fans entertained with her personal life, with regular updates on social media. On Thursday, October 3, she shared adorable pictures of her children sleeping peacefully on her Instagram stories. She captioned the collage, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Professional travelers!"

A still taken from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story on October 3, 2025 - Source: Instagram/@carowozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki travelled to Italy for a family vacation, from where the 2018 Australian Open champion gave a peek into her romantic date with husband David Lee on her Instagram story on October 2.

Ad

Caroline Wozniacki doubts her potential comeback to professional tennis

Caroline Wozniacki retired from professional tennis after the 2020 Australian Open but made a comeback in 2023. After reaching the third round of Wimbledon in 2024, she was knocked out in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open.

Wozniacki withdrew from the 2025 Australian Open due to rheumatoid arthritis and later announced an indefinite break from tennis due to the birth of her son, James, in July.

Ad

Speaking to TNT Sports before the 2025 French Open in May, the four-time Olympian expressed her doubts on a potential return to court, saying, quotes via Tennis365:

“I’m currently seven and a half months pregnant so I don’t think you’ll see me at Wimbledon. I don’t know what the future holds at this point, I’m not sure. Honestly, I haven’t made a decision yet. I don’t know how my body is going to feel after this baby. I can’t answer that question [about retirement] until I see where I’m at, where my body feels, what I feel like mentally and physically. So I’m not sure.”

Apart from her 2018 Australian Open triumph, the Danish star has recorded 30 WTA singles titles, including the WTA Finals in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More