Serena Williams sends her love to close friend Caroline Wozniacki & husband David Lee as duo enjoy romantic Italy vacation

On Thursday, Serena Williams shared an admirable message for her close friend, Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, as the couple are relishing their romantic vacation in Italy. Wozniacki was last seen in action at the 2024 US Open.Williams shares a deep friendship with Wozniacki and was also one of her bridesmaids at her wedding. The former expressed her heartfelt reaction to her pal's recent Instagram post, which featured her vacation highlights with husband David Lee. &quot;Love!!!&quot; Williams commented.Screenshot of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram post | Source: IG/carowozniacki&quot;We clean up pretty well 😎,&quot; Wozniacki captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWozniacki's close friend, Serena, is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's tennis players and has won 73 WTA Tour singles titles, including 23 major titles.Throughout her notable career, Wozniacki has clinched 30 WTA Tour singles titles and two doubles titles. She got engaged to former NBA player David Lee in November 2017, and the couple got married at a luxury resort near Montalcino in Tuscany, Italy, in June 2019.The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, in June 2021, and then their second child, a son, James Wozniacki Lee, in October 2022. She gave birth to her third child in July 2025, another son named Max Wozniacki Lee.Serena Williams and Venus Williams reflect on their new podcast, 'Stockton Street'Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 8th Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: GettyVenus Williams and Serena Williams have launched their new podcast, 'Stockton Street,' on platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The duo expressed their thoughts on the podcast, which will shine a light on multiple facets of their lives, among other things.&quot;As much as she’s my sister, she’s also my opponent, and you can’t be as open as you want to be. So this a real opportunity to do something that we’ve been trying to do, and also just a discovery thing as well.” Serena Williams said, as per WTA Tour via The Hollywood Reporter“We want to give that sort of tough love, not only to each other, but that we had to give to ourselves,&quot; Venus Williams said. &quot;Life is very real. So the message has to be real. What we want to share is all the things we’ve done and gone through that everyone goes through, whether it’s winning or losing on and off the court.&quot;The iconic Williams sisters clinched 22 doubles titles, including 14 major titles, and three Olympic Gold medals.