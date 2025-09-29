  • home icon
  • "So happy for you" - Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina & others send love to Garbine Muguruza as Spaniard announces 1st pregnancy

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Sep 29, 2025 06:21 GMT
Caroline Wozniacki(left) Elina Svitolina(center) Aryna Sabalenka(right) and Garbine Muguruza(inset). Images:Getty
Garbine Muguruza announced her first pregnancy with husband Arthur Borges. The couple were showered with love from the tennis world including congratulatory notes from Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki.

Borges is a businessman and a model and met Muguruza during the 2021 US Open. The couple announced their engagement in 2023 and Muguruza later hung up her racket in April 2024. They wed the following October and are now ready to welcome their first child.

The 2-time Grand Slam champion posted three pictures of Polaroids to announce her pregnancy on Instagram. The first one was of Muguruza showing her baby bump in a swimsuit, the second one was of the couple embracing each other and the third one was of her sitting poolside with her dog. She captioned them:

"💞 Familia 💞"
Congratulations poured in for the former World No. 1 via the comments section.

"Congratulations 😍❤️So happy for you🥹❤️" wrote Aryna Sabalenka.
"😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations 🥹" wrote Caroline Garcia.
"Congratulations 🥹🥹🥹❤️" sent Elina Svitolina.
"Congratulations!! Sending you all the best on this new incredible chapter❤️☺️" wrote Caroline Wozniacki.
Muguruza has retired from the WTA tour but is still part of the tennis world as a commentator. She is also this year's WTA Finals tournament director.

Garbine Muguruza congratulated Caroline Garcia on the Frenchwoman's wedding

Caroline Garcia tied the knot with Borja Duran in an intimate wedding ceremony in on July 21. The couple, who had been dating for a year, said their wedding vows in La Torre Del Remei in the Catalonia region of Spain surrounded by close friends and family.

Garcia shared a photodump of the wedding on Instagram. The pictures showed the couple exchanging rings in a heritage Spanish church, their ceremonial kiss and glimpses of the couple's first dance at the reception party.

Garbine Muguruza sent her love to the couple by reacting to Garcia's post:

""Viva el amor ❤️❤️" (Long live love)"
The duo have crossed paths on-court during the peak of their careers in the mid-2000s. Muguruza retired from the WTA tour in 2024, while Garcia took her final bow on her home soil at the 2025 French Open.

Edited by Stuti Dutta
