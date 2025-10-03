  • home icon
  Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios' "dream double date" with Novak Djokovic & his wife Jelena in Greece

Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios' "dream double date" with Novak Djokovic & his wife Jelena in Greece

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 03, 2025 07:35 GMT
Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios
Caroline Wozniacki reacts to Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios' "dream double date" with Novak Djokovic & his wife Jelena in Greece.

Aryna Sabalenka's celebrations after winning the US Open haven't died down yet, and she was recently joined by former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Greece. The glimpses from the unexpected "dream double date" were shared by the Belarusian.

The post features both tennis pros striking candid couple poses with their better halves. Djokovic was with his wife Jelena, and Sabalenka was with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. After a late-night outdoor event, both couples seem to have hit the sea, as in one photo, Sabalenka captures moving water pictures, suggesting they might be on a boat, or it could also be a moving painting.

"Dream double date 😉♥️" Sabalenka captioned the post.
Under the comments section, Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki shared her love-filled reaction:

"🔥❤️"
Comments section

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic haven't played in any tournament since featuring in the 2025 US Open. There, Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova to raise her fourth Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets to end another year without a Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic shifted to Greece with Jelena and kids

Novak Djokovic (R) and Jelena Djokovic of Serbia pose for a photo during the Opening of a multifunctional sports field from the global Etendart Lacoste program and Novak Djokovic Foundation on May 14, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic (R) and Jelena Djokovic of Serbia pose for a photo during the Opening of a multifunctional sports field from the global Etendart Lacoste program and Novak Djokovic Foundation on May 14, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic has officially relocated his family from Serbia to Athens, Greece, with his family. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, with Jelena and two kids, Stefan and Tara, has shifted and settled in the southern suburbs of Athens.

According to Greek City Times, Djokovic has also bought a place for himself and his family in the upscale Glyfada area. Moreover, he's also practising at a local club there with his son.

Djokovic is also doing everything to become part of a close-knit community. He attended a Davis Cup match between Greece and Brazil.

As per the above-mentioned report, Djokovic's decision to leave Serbia comes after he faced severe backlash for supporting local student-led protests that erupted in December 2024 following a tragic railway station collapse in Novi Sad that resulted in 16 fatalities.

After Djokovic publicly endorsed such protests against President Aleksandar Vučić, the pro-government media in Serbia called Djokovic a "traitor," "false patriot," and a "supporter of violence," per AS USA.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

